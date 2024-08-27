At Paris’ Disneyland Hotel Castle Club, You’ll Feel Like a Guest of a Disney Princess

During our recent stay at Disneyland Paris’ Disneyland Hotel Castle Club, we felt as if we were guests of the Disney princesses themselves. Our storybook suites pulled designs from some of the story’s smallest details providing regal elegance while remaining comfortable. And, over our brief stay (just two nights), we spent time with Aurora, Cinderella, Belle, and Rapunzel at the Castle Club Lounge while enjoying the included breakfast. We had additional opportunities to meet with the Princesses during tea time but were busily exploring the theme parks.

The Disneyland Hotel sits at the entrance to Parc Disneyland. The Castle Club is a concierge level.

In addition to posing for photos, the Princesses were frequently strolling through the Castle Club Lounge at breakfast to chat with guests as they were starting the day. The costuming of the Princesses at the Disneyland Hotel was much more exquisite than I’ve encountered previously.

Throughout our morning, breakfast the princesses would stop by and chat with us. We’ve been to countless character breakfasts and not have ever had interactions quite like these. The ratio of character time throughout our time at the lounge gave more of an impression that they were hosting us rather than making an appearance.

I was constantly struck but how elegant their dresses looked. More similar to what I have seen when they are on stage than at the park’s meeting and greeting guests.

We were out playing in the parks during Tea Time, but another guest we met during our stay shared a photo of some of the Tea time treats in the Castle Club Lounge (Thanks to Vaca Family)

Each of the Disneyland Hotel signature suites celebrates a storybook princess. Our traveling party stayed in the Sleeping Beauty, the Beauty and the Beast, and Cinderella signature suites. Another family we encountered was staying in the Tangled suite and graciously offered to share their photos as well.

Each room has its own distinct designs — not only in fabrics and color palettes but even overall architectural designs and furnishings while offering the same overall amenities. Our suites all included a main bedroom with dressing table and lounging area, a sitting room where the sofa can become a bed and multi-room bathroom complete with bidet along with standard toilet. Hidden within the large mirror over the artificial fireplace is a television and its welcome screen features artwork from the suite’s storybook inspiration. And each has a magical component from within the story – Sleeping Beauty’s color changing gown, Cinderella’s slipper, Beast’s enchanted rose and Tangled’s Sundrop flower.

The Sleeping Beauty signature suite leans heavily into a medieval castle theme with rich jewel tones, deep wood accents, stonework columns, and arches. Along with beautiful artwork from Sleeping Beauty, you’ll find Aurora’s crown decorating the canopy over the bed, nods to the spinning wheel and even a full knight’s armor.

Utilizing the amazing backgrounds of Sleeping Beauty, you can believe you’re looking out over King Stefan’s courtyard.

The Beauty and the Beast signature suite is awash in romantic deep red rose tones that evoke the Beast’s cape. Candelabras bring Lumiere to mind while the swirled wall designs evoke the Baroque flourishes of Cogsworth and eagle eyes may spot a familiar step stool.

The footstool is among my favorite little touches in the Beauty and the Beast suite. I appreciated how the design team didn’t only opt for overt decor like putting a Mrs. Potts & Chip tea set on display (pictured below) but also subtleties for the superfan to discover.

While each signature bathroom had a deep tub, a shower and double sink vanity the design choices of each differed to fit the suit’s theme.

The Cinderella suite embraces the pale blue associated with her palace ballgown with her pumpkin carriage accenting the headboard and the fireplace screen. The suite embraces softer hues than those in the Sleeping Beauty or Beauty and the Beast. It is the most reflective of the overall designs found throughout the hotel.

When the glass slipper magically sparkles the Fairy Godmother’s magic sparkles around Cinderella’s dress on the headboard as well.

Among the nods to the film are the dress Cinderella’s mice & bird friends sewed for her, which hangs on the door to the washroom. In addition, a sewing kit and sketches for the dress can be found in the sitting room and delightful bows serve as the handles on the sink.

Each washroom is well-stocked with a variety of items from toothbrush & comb to sleep mask and aftershave.

Thank you to the Vaca family for sharing some images from the Rapunzel suite. Its designs reflect the palette of her tower life and the numerous paintings she did there over the years.

Our recent stay in The Castle Club at the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris was truly a fairytale vacation experience. We were greatly impressed not only by the level of attentiveness by the staff but also by the hotel’s beauty, the comfort of our room and we’ve never spent so much quality time interacting with the Disney Princesses. We enjoyed the hotel environment enough that I’d like to book a stay in the future as a recovery day post-theme park adventure and fully embrace the storybook environments and hospitality at a spa pace.

