Halloween and Christmas Additions Coming to Disney Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Paris

The popular Disney Electrical Sky Parade drone show at Disneyland Paris is set to get a little extra bit of magic for both Halloween and Christmas.

What’s Happening:

Two new sequences are coming to Disney Electrical Sky Parade as part of Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas.

One will see ghosts and bats loom over Sleeping Beauty Castle, while the other will bring classic Christmas imagery to life.

While it was previously set to close in September, the spectacle will now continue through January 6th, 2025 – allowing it to offer these seasonal additions.

Come January, a brand-new nighttime spectacular

Since debuting this past January, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade (which of course pays homage to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade

If you can’t get to Disneyland Paris to see it for yourself, you can check out our full video of the show:

More Disneyland Paris News: