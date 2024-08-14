Halloween and Christmas Additions Coming to Disney Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The popular Disney Electrical Sky Parade drone show at Disneyland Paris is set to get a little extra bit of magic for both Halloween and Christmas.

What’s Happening:

  • Two new sequences are coming to Disney Electrical Sky Parade as part of Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas.
  • One will see ghosts and bats loom over Sleeping Beauty Castle, while the other will bring classic Christmas imagery to life.

  • While it was previously set to close in September, the spectacle will now continue through January 6th, 2025 – allowing it to offer these seasonal additions.
  • Come January, a brand-new nighttime spectacular will take to the skies above Disneyland Paris.
  • Since debuting this past January, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade (which of course pays homage to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade) has dazzled guests.
  • If you can’t get to Disneyland Paris to see it for yourself, you can check out our full video of the show:

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning