Disneyland Paris Debuts New Lighting For Sleeping Beauty Castle

Sleeping Beauty Castle has debuted a dreamy new lighting program as darkness falls over the park.

The Design & Delivery teams at Disneyland Paris Resort added all-new LED spotlights (now totaling more than 200) to create a 360-degree lighting setup.

The design is inspired by the park’s original lighting (found through archival images) and the opening title card that adorns Disney’s feature films.

A subtle nod to Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather’s fight over Aurora’s dress has also made its way into the new lighting.