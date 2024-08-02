Disneyland Paris Debuts New Lighting For Sleeping Beauty Castle

An all-new lighting setup has debuted at Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- Sleeping Beauty Castle has debuted a dreamy new lighting program as darkness falls over the park.
- The Design & Delivery teams at Disneyland Paris Resort added all-new LED spotlights (now totaling more than 200) to create a 360-degree lighting setup.
- The design is inspired by the park’s original lighting (found through archival images) and the opening title card that adorns Disney’s feature films.
- A subtle nod to Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather’s fight over Aurora’s dress has also made its way into the new lighting.
