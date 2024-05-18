Photos & Video: “Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” at Disneyland Paris Resort

Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland is the newest show debuting at the Disneyland Paris Resort and it's a feast for the senses. Including dancing, singing, stunts, and effects, this gritty dive into Wonderland is not only a new take on the classic tale, but also an imaginative new entertainment experience for Disney parks worldwide.

Watch – Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland – Disneyland Paris Resort Full Show:

Located in the Theater of the Stars at Walt Disney Studios Park, Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland will be performed from May 25th through September 29th.