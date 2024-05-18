Photos & Video: “Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland” at Disneyland Paris Resort

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland is the newest show debuting at the Disneyland Paris Resort and it's a feast for the senses. Including dancing, singing, stunts, and effects, this gritty dive into Wonderland is not only a new take on the classic tale, but also an imaginative new entertainment experience for Disney parks worldwide.

Watch – Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland – Disneyland Paris Resort Full Show:

Located in the Theater of the Stars at Walt Disney Studios Park, Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland will be performed from May 25th through September 29th.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight