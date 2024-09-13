Theme to “TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure” at Disneyland Paris Now Available to Stream

“Together We Are One,” the theme to Disneyland Paris’ popular TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure show, is now available to listen to on all your favorite streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure debuted at Walt Disney Studios Park in July 2023, and now, fans of the show can listen to its main theme song from home.
- Disneyland Paris has released “Together We Are One” on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and more.
- TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure tells the story of Charlie, a young student who dreams of performing in their school’s end-of-year gala. After losing the sheet music for their performance, guests will follow a range of characters on an adventure through varying worlds from Pixar stories – including Up, Finding Nemo, Coco, Toy Story, and Monsters Inc.
- Check out Edith’s preview and review of the show from its opening last year here.
