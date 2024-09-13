Theme to “TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure” at Disneyland Paris Now Available to Stream

“Together We Are One,” the theme to Disneyland Paris’ popular TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure show, is now available to listen to on all your favorite streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure debuted at Walt Disney Studios Park in July 2023, and now, fans of the show can listen to its main theme song from home.

debuted at Walt Disney Studios Park in July 2023, and now, fans of the show can listen to its main theme song from home. Disneyland Paris has released “Together We Are One” on streaming platforms such as Spotify Apple Music

TOGETHER: A Pixar Musical Adventure tells the story of Charlie, a young student who dreams of performing in their school’s end-of-year gala. After losing the sheet music for their performance, guests will follow a range of characters on an adventure through varying worlds from Pixar stories – including Up , Finding Nemo , Coco , Toy Story , and Monsters Inc.

tells the story of Charlie, a young student who dreams of performing in their school’s end-of-year gala. After losing the sheet music for their performance, guests will follow a range of characters on an adventure through varying worlds from Pixar stories – including , , , , and Check out Edith’s preview and review of the show from its opening last year here

More Disneyland Paris News: