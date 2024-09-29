New Disneyland Paris Exclusive Figure from Kevin & Jody Depicts the Auctioneer from Pirates of the Caribbean

The latest Disneyland Paris exclusive figure by acclaimed Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily has been announced, featuring the Auctioneer from Pirates of the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

Artists Kevin & Jody have unveiled a new collector's figurine exclusive to Disneyland Paris with this reproduction of the Auctioneer from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The figure, which depicts the Auctioneer standing atop a chest of gold, has a limited edition of just 1,000 pieces.

It will be available beginning this Wednesday, October 2nd at Le Coffre du Capitaine in Adventureland and Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains on Main Street U.S.A.

This marks the latest in a line of attraction figures from Kevin and Jody, including two from Phantom Manor of the Station Master the Mayor

Another highlight of theirs is a fantastic piece featuring Timekeeper and Nine-Eye

