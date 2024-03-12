New Phantom Manor Figurine from Kevin & Jody Depicting the Station Manor Coming to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is continuing its recent trend of creating beautiful, attraction-based art pieces, with a brand-new Phantom Manor piece from acclaimed Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

What’s Happening:

  • Artists Kevin & Jody have unveiled a new collector's figurine exclusive to Disneyland Paris with this reproduction of the Station Master from Phantom Manor.
  • The figure is a limited edition of just 800 and will retail for 159€.
  • It will be available beginning this Friday, March 15th at the following locations:
    • Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building
    • Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains
    • The Disney Gallery

  • This follows another Phantom Manor figurine from Kevin & Jody, depicting the Mayor, which was released back in December.

