New Phantom Manor Figurine from Kevin & Jody Depicting the Station Manor Coming to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is continuing its recent trend of creating beautiful, attraction-based art pieces, with a brand-new Phantom Manor piece from acclaimed Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.
What’s Happening:
- Artists Kevin & Jody have unveiled a new collector's figurine exclusive to Disneyland Paris with this reproduction of the Station Master from Phantom Manor.
- The figure is a limited edition of just 800 and will retail for 159€.
- It will be available beginning this Friday, March 15th at the following locations:
- Thunder Mesa Mercantile Building
- Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains
- The Disney Gallery
- This follows another Phantom Manor figurine from Kevin & Jody, depicting the Mayor, which was released back in December.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed new details regarding the intriguing new "Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland" show coming to Walt Disney Studios Park this spring.
- Disneyland Paris is once again celebrating International Women's Day this year with the return of two favorites.
- An all-new food kiosk has opened in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris, the Overland Trail Café.
- Starting next month, Star Tours will take guests on new adventures inspired by a trio of Disney+ shows.
