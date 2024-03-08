Disneyland Paris Celebrates International Women’s Day with the Return of Floral Minnie and “Women of Marvel” Exhibit

Disneyland Paris is celebrating International Women’s Day this year with a floral Minnie Mouse at the entrance to Disneyland Park and the “Women of Marvel” exhibit at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is once again celebrating International Women's Day this year with the return of two favorites.

The Minnie Mouse flower bed has returned to welcome guests in front of Disneyland Park, bursting with 6,630 flowers and succulents.

The dazzling display, which was designed and planted by the Resort’s Horticulture Team, can be admired until March 31st.

Also returning this year is the “Women of Marvel”

This special exhibition pays tribute to female Marvel artists from around the world, displaying their iconic artwork of female Marvel characters. Guests can learn more about the artists and characters, as well as the creative process that brought them to life.

