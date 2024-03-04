Joey King Swims with Crush and Cooks with Remy at Disneyland Paris

Actress Joey King, who has starred in a number of Hulu projects such as The Act, The Princess and We Were the Lucky Ones, recently paid a visit to Disneyland Paris.
What’s Happening:
- The official Disneyland Paris Instagram account shared the above photo of actress Joey King posing in front of the beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- King also shared some more photos and details from her trip to the Parisian Disney resort on her personal Instagram.
- She stated that Ratatouille: The Adventure “did something to my soul,” that Crush’s Coaster is elite, and that a spin on the Autopia reminded King of her sisters arguing over who would drive when they were kids.
- In 2020, King became the youngest person to receive a first-look deal with Hulu – a deal she has since put to good use by starring in a number of projects, including The Princess and We Were the Lucky Ones.
- The Princess debuted in June 2022, but was sadly among a number of titles that were removed from the streaming service in May 2023.
- We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII, comes to Hulu on March 28th.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Visitors to Disneyland Paris this week will get an extra chance to see the popular Disney Dreams nighttime spectacular, as it will be performing twice a night, but with a slightly modified first performance.
- Disneyland Paris has revealed plans for a new reserved viewing area for two of its most popular shows.
- The reimagined Disneyland Hotel has been open for just over a month, and the latest Foodie Guide highlights the amazing culinary offerings at the hotel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com