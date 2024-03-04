Joey King Swims with Crush and Cooks with Remy at Disneyland Paris

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Actress Joey King, who has starred in a number of Hulu projects such as The Act, The Princess and We Were the Lucky Ones, recently paid a visit to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Disneyland Paris Instagram account shared the above photo of actress Joey King posing in front of the beautiful Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • King also shared some more photos and details from her trip to the Parisian Disney resort on her personal Instagram.
  • She stated that Ratatouille: The Adventure “did something to my soul,” that Crush’s Coaster is elite, and that a spin on the Autopia reminded King of her sisters arguing over who would drive when they were kids.

More Disneyland Paris News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning