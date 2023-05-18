Disney+, Hulu Removing Multiple Original Shows and Films on May 26

As Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced during a recent earnings call, Disney will be removing content from its streaming services. Now, Deadline reports that Disney+ and Hulu will be removing a number of original films and series on May 26th.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney will be pulling original content from Disney+ and Hulu.
  • According to Deadline, this first round of removals will occur on May 26th, giving fans one last week to consume this content.
  • Among the series getting the boot are Lucasfilm’s Willow, Nat Geo’s The World According To Jeff Goldblum, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot, Earth to Ned, and more.
  • As for films, Howard, Magic Camp, Timmy Failure, and The One and Only Ivan are among those being removed.
  • Affected titles will be removed from the service worldwide.
  • Considering than many of these titles were created exclusively for the service, it’s unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere).
  • Below is a list of other content expected to depart.

Disney+ Content Being Removed on May 26th:

Hulu Content Being Removed on May 26th: