Disney+, Hulu Removing Multiple Original Shows and Films on May 26

As Disney CFO Christine McCarthy announced during a recent earnings call, Disney will be removing content from its streaming services. Now, Deadline reports that Disney+ and Hulu will be removing a number of original films and series on May 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney will be pulling original content from Disney+ and Hulu.
- According to Deadline, this first round of removals will occur on May 26th, giving fans one last week to consume this content.
- Among the series getting the boot are Lucasfilm’s Willow, Nat Geo’s The World According To Jeff Goldblum, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot, Earth to Ned, and more.
- As for films, Howard, Magic Camp, Timmy Failure, and The One and Only Ivan are among those being removed.
- Affected titles will be removed from the service worldwide.
- Considering than many of these titles were created exclusively for the service, it’s unclear where they will be viewable in the future (if anywhere).
- Below is a list of other content expected to depart.
Disney+ Content Being Removed on May 26th:
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- Big Shot
- Turner & Hooch
- Willow
- The Making Of Willow
- Just Beyond
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum
- The One And Only Ivan
- Timmy Failure
- Be Our Chef
- Magic Camp
- Howard
- Earth To Ned
- Foodtastic
- Stuntman
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Wolfgang
- It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer
Hulu Content Being Removed on May 26th:
- Pistol
- Dollface
- The Quest
- The Hot Zone
- Y: The Last Man
- Maggie
- Little Demon
- The Premise
- Love In The Time Of Corona
- Everything’s Trash
- Best In Snow
- Best In Dough