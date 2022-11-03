Disney+ Prepares for the Holidays with Trailers for “Best in Snow,” “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” and More

here’s no place like Disney+ for the holidays with the “Happy Holidays” collection returning for the third year. In addition to perennial favorites, Disney+ will premiere exclusive new movies, series, and specials throughout November and December for everyone in your family to enjoy. Today, we got a first look at three new trailers for some of that festive holiday content.

Disney+ has released trailers for three pieces of original holiday content, all set to debut in November and December.

Best in Snow is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village and thrown into a spirited competition to show off their snow-carving skills. Spectacular snow sculptures, lively musical performances from DCappella, and special guest Kermit the Frog make this action-packed winter event fun for the entire family.

is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village and thrown into a spirited competition to show off their snow-carving skills. Spectacular snow sculptures, lively musical performances from DCappella, and special guest Kermit the Frog make this action-packed winter event fun for the entire family. Best in Snow debuts November 18.

RUN DMC's Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. On the night of the annual New Year’s Eve Block Party, Maria-Clara’s Mom and Pop aren’t getting along and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together. Will it be enough to rekindle their lost love before the clock strikes midnight?

The Hip Hop Nutcracker debuts November 25

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays Streaming December 2