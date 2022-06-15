Disney+ To Stream “Harmonious Live” From EPCOT on June 21

Disney+ will be streaming Harmonious Live! from EPCOT at Walt Disney World. If you want to get your Disney fix but are unable to visit Central Florida at this time, this could be the solution.
What's Happening:
- Disney has announced a theme park special called Harmonious Live! which will be streamed on Disney+.
- It will be hosted by Idina Menzel and will be streaming live on June 21st at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Disney+ in the US and Canada.
- What better way to celebrate World Music Day than with the power of classic Disney music represented by artists around the world?
- Harmonious is a nighttime spectacular that takes place every single night at EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
- The show transforms World Showcase Lagoon and takes you on a journey where you hear Disney songs performed in more than a dozen languages by talented singers from around the world.
- Some you may recognize, and some are stars that are being heard for the first time.
- Check out a preview of Harmonious Live! below.