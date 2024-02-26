Foodie Guide to the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

The reimagined Disneyland Hotel has been open for just over a month at Disneyland Paris, and the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting the amazing culinary offerings at the hotel with their latest Foodie Guide.

Royal Banquet

Selection of Starters:

Agrabah Soup

Kumandra Soup

Evening Star Salad

Motunui Salad

1001 Flavors of Tabbouleh

The Jester’s Champagne Aspics

Selection of Main Dishes:

Royal Rotisserie Roasted Ham

Palace Duck Pie

King Stefan’s Banquet Special

Agrabah Lemon Confit Chicken

Tiana’s Palace Jambalaya

Chef Louis’ Sea Bream Special

Chef Louis “Les Poissons!”

Three Wishes Tajine

Mama Odie’s Cajun Prawns

Snuggly Duckling Tavern Special

Marketplace Falafels Delight

Pacific Island Mahi Mahi

Five Lands Kingdom Wok

Selection of Sides:

Once Upon A Thyme Potatoes

Sherwood Forest Mushrooms

Mickey Cheese and Chive Cake

Mickey Cheese and Tomato Cake

Mickey Majestic Potatoes

Fleur de Lys Veggies

Selection of Desserts:

Bibbidi Bobbidi Pumpkins

Bayou Dessert

Colours of the Wind

Enchanted Roses

Excalibur

Crown Jewel

Tiana’s Famous Beignets

Mardi Gras King Cake

Enchanted Rose Cake

Fruits de Lys Pastilles

It’s Sweet Under the Sea

Beverages:

Royal Orchard: Cherry purée, white peach and apricot nectars, apple juice, and Sprite (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Dreamer’s Beverage: Apple and young grape juices, elderflower, pear green tea, and blackcurrant leaf water (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Storyteller’s Beverage: Apricot juice, passion fruit, rose petals water, pineapple juice, and vanilla-almond rooibos tea infusion (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Adventurer’s Beverage: Strawberry juice, hibiscus flower, raspberry purée, cherry rooibos tea infusion, and mint water (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Toasting Tankard: Hendrick’s gin, La Mordue Original Hard Cider, ginger ale, blueberry purée, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lime

An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails

La Table de Lumière

Starters (Choose one of the following):

Seasonal Vegetable Medley with green lentils, Espelette chili peppers, and Orléans mustard

Mushroom Velouté with peppered Isigny cream, sourdough bread croutons, and toasted hazelnut chips

Freshly Cooked Langoustines with shellfish coulis, cauliflower purée, and lemon caviar

European Lobster with white cabbage remoulade

Œufs de Loué Fried Egg with potatoes, baby spinach and Comté AOP cream

Main Dishes (Choose one of the following):

Quinoa with broad beans and morels, red pepper sauce, and pomegranate seeds

Seared Filet of Sole with yogurt and saffron emulsion, Mediterranean vegetable leaf, and creamy celery sauce

Seared Sea Bass and Fennel Compote with black truffle and rocket coulis

Roast Montbéliarde Beef with potato ribbons, sweet onion cream, and merlot jus

Quercy Farm Herb-crusted Roast Lamb with artichoke ravioli and black truffle milk foam

Farm Chicken Cooked Two Ways and Confit Potato with herby roast chicken breast and poached chicken leg with supreme sauce

Dessert (Choose one of the following):

Faisselle Cheese with fresh herbs and pink shallots, crunchy tuile, and pumpkin oil

Coconut Aloe Vera Emulsion with fresh mango, mango granita, and chocolate puffed rice

Enchanted Ball Cake: White chocolate ganache, vanilla pear, and Dacquoise biscuit

Royal Indulgence: Creamy chocolate with basil, thin sheets of dark chocolate, and caramelized almonds

Seasonal Sorbets and Fruit

For the little ones dining at La Table de Lumière, there’s plenty of adorable and delicious items for them to enjoy throughout their dining experience. From savory bites to sweet delights, like The Enchanted Rose, little guests will love this experience too!

Beverages:

Winter’s Rose: Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne prepared with peach, rose, and Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur

The Potts Family Rooibos Brew: Rooibos Acerola Cranberry infusion, apricot nectar, raspberry, and agave syrup

An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails

Fleur de Lys Bar

Sharables:

Iberian Cured Meats and Toast: Ham, chorizo, and sausage

Crunchy Vegetables, Garlic Cream, and Herbs

French Ossetra Caviar, Blinis, and Isigny cream

Savory Bites:

Crisp Raw Vegetables with a spicy citrus sauce

A Royal Jellyness: Semi-smoked salmon, lemon, salmon rillettes in a tartlet, and lemon jelly

Potatoes and Black Truffle Cream

Stracciatella di Bufala with black truffle, extra virgin olive oil, and toasted sourdough

Royal Velvet Velouté: French Ossetra caviar and crouton (Served cold)

Lobster Rolls with bourbon vanilla mayonnaise, green apple, and lettuce, made from croissant dough

Toasted Comté Wrap with mushrooms and black truffles

Langoustine Royale with shellfish vinaigrette and hazelnut oil

Desserts:

Praline Mousseline with caramelized hazelnut chips

Royal Rice Pudding: Bourbon rice pudding, red berries, and almond crunch

The Court’s Sweet Favours: Financier cake, orange lace and almond tile, biscuit from Reims, and fruit

A Regal Invitation: Chocolate-hazelnut crepe sealed with chocolate

Majestic Macaron: Raspberry macaron with bourbon vanilla whipped cream

Chocolate-Pistachio and Caramelized Almond Cookie (Available with a glass of milk)

Chocolate Cookie (Available with a glass of milk)

Chocolate, Vanilla, or Hazelnut Ice Cream

Mango or Lemon Sherbet

Beverages:

A Princely Prelude: Balsamic cream, tomato juice, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, fresh basil, and pecorino Romano accompanied by a breadstick (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Queen Tonic: Mediterranean tonic, fresh cucumber, juniper berries, fresh lemon juice, pomegranate, and fresh rosemary (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Spicy Bouquet: Organic raspberry-hibiscus-flavored kombucha, ginger concentrate, cranberry nectar, and egg white (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

Royal Garden Tea: Sparkteez Organic white and Darjeeling sparkling tea, elderflower syrup, lychee purée, and raspberry drink accompanied by a biscuit from Reim (Non-alcoholic Beverage)

An Assortment of Coffees and Barista Specials (Non-alcoholic Beverages)

Berry Bloom: Tobermory Gin – Hebridean, crème de cassis, organic raspberry-hibiscus kombucha, fresh lime juice, cherry nectar, and red fruit purée

Champagne Coronation: St-Germain Liqueur, lychee purée, and raspberry drink accompanied by a biscuit from Reims

Botanica Regalia: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Blanc, traditional lemonade, and honey

Purple Pepper: Noble Coyote Mezcal – Espadin, yuzu purée, blueberry and violet fruit, paragon white pepper, and egg white cordial

King’s Smoky Treasure: Laphroaig 10-year-old whiskey, chocolate liqueur, orange Angostura Bitter, brown sugar, and Perrier

Sweet Blossom Breeze: Shirayuki sake infused with jasmine green tea, cherry nectar, yuzu purée, and Fever Tree Ginger Ale

Sweet Kingdom: Adriatico Amaretto, pistachio paste, apricot and mango nectars, fresh lemon juice, egg white, pistachio, and biscuit pieces

An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails