Foodie Guide to the Reimagined Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris

The reimagined Disneyland Hotel has been open for just over a month at Disneyland Paris, and the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting the amazing culinary offerings at the hotel with their latest Foodie Guide.
Royal Banquet
Selection of Starters:
- Agrabah Soup
- Kumandra Soup
- Evening Star Salad
- Motunui Salad
- 1001 Flavors of Tabbouleh
- The Jester’s Champagne Aspics
Selection of Main Dishes:
- Royal Rotisserie Roasted Ham
- Palace Duck Pie
- King Stefan’s Banquet Special
- Agrabah Lemon Confit Chicken
- Tiana’s Palace Jambalaya
- Chef Louis’ Sea Bream Special
- Chef Louis “Les Poissons!”
- Three Wishes Tajine
- Mama Odie’s Cajun Prawns
- Snuggly Duckling Tavern Special
- Marketplace Falafels Delight
- Pacific Island Mahi Mahi
- Five Lands Kingdom Wok
Selection of Sides:
- Once Upon A Thyme Potatoes
- Sherwood Forest Mushrooms
- Mickey Cheese and Chive Cake
- Mickey Cheese and Tomato Cake
- Mickey Majestic Potatoes
- Fleur de Lys Veggies
Selection of Desserts:
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Pumpkins
- Bayou Dessert
- Colours of the Wind
- Enchanted Roses
- Excalibur
- Crown Jewel
- Tiana’s Famous Beignets
- Mardi Gras King Cake
- Enchanted Rose Cake
- Fruits de Lys Pastilles
- It’s Sweet Under the Sea
Beverages:
- Royal Orchard: Cherry purée, white peach and apricot nectars, apple juice, and Sprite (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Dreamer’s Beverage: Apple and young grape juices, elderflower, pear green tea, and blackcurrant leaf water (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Storyteller’s Beverage: Apricot juice, passion fruit, rose petals water, pineapple juice, and vanilla-almond rooibos tea infusion (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Adventurer’s Beverage: Strawberry juice, hibiscus flower, raspberry purée, cherry rooibos tea infusion, and mint water (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Toasting Tankard: Hendrick’s gin, La Mordue Original Hard Cider, ginger ale, blueberry purée, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lime
- An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails
La Table de Lumière
Starters (Choose one of the following):
- Seasonal Vegetable Medley with green lentils, Espelette chili peppers, and Orléans mustard
- Mushroom Velouté with peppered Isigny cream, sourdough bread croutons, and toasted hazelnut chips
- Freshly Cooked Langoustines with shellfish coulis, cauliflower purée, and lemon caviar
- European Lobster with white cabbage remoulade
- Œufs de Loué Fried Egg with potatoes, baby spinach and Comté AOP cream
Main Dishes (Choose one of the following):
- Quinoa with broad beans and morels, red pepper sauce, and pomegranate seeds
- Seared Filet of Sole with yogurt and saffron emulsion, Mediterranean vegetable leaf, and creamy celery sauce
- Seared Sea Bass and Fennel Compote with black truffle and rocket coulis
- Roast Montbéliarde Beef with potato ribbons, sweet onion cream, and merlot jus
- Quercy Farm Herb-crusted Roast Lamb with artichoke ravioli and black truffle milk foam
- Farm Chicken Cooked Two Ways and Confit Potato with herby roast chicken breast and poached chicken leg with supreme sauce
Dessert (Choose one of the following):
- Faisselle Cheese with fresh herbs and pink shallots, crunchy tuile, and pumpkin oil
- Coconut Aloe Vera Emulsion with fresh mango, mango granita, and chocolate puffed rice
- Enchanted Ball Cake: White chocolate ganache, vanilla pear, and Dacquoise biscuit
- Royal Indulgence: Creamy chocolate with basil, thin sheets of dark chocolate, and caramelized almonds
- Seasonal Sorbets and Fruit
For the little ones dining at La Table de Lumière, there’s plenty of adorable and delicious items for them to enjoy throughout their dining experience. From savory bites to sweet delights, like The Enchanted Rose, little guests will love this experience too!
Beverages:
- Winter’s Rose: Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne prepared with peach, rose, and Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto liqueur
- The Potts Family Rooibos Brew: Rooibos Acerola Cranberry infusion, apricot nectar, raspberry, and agave syrup
- An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails
Fleur de Lys Bar
Sharables:
- Iberian Cured Meats and Toast: Ham, chorizo, and sausage
- Crunchy Vegetables, Garlic Cream, and Herbs
- French Ossetra Caviar, Blinis, and Isigny cream
Savory Bites:
- Crisp Raw Vegetables with a spicy citrus sauce
- A Royal Jellyness: Semi-smoked salmon, lemon, salmon rillettes in a tartlet, and lemon jelly
- Potatoes and Black Truffle Cream
- Stracciatella di Bufala with black truffle, extra virgin olive oil, and toasted sourdough
- Royal Velvet Velouté: French Ossetra caviar and crouton (Served cold)
- Lobster Rolls with bourbon vanilla mayonnaise, green apple, and lettuce, made from croissant dough
- Toasted Comté Wrap with mushrooms and black truffles
- Langoustine Royale with shellfish vinaigrette and hazelnut oil
Desserts:
- Praline Mousseline with caramelized hazelnut chips
- Royal Rice Pudding: Bourbon rice pudding, red berries, and almond crunch
- The Court’s Sweet Favours: Financier cake, orange lace and almond tile, biscuit from Reims, and fruit
- A Regal Invitation: Chocolate-hazelnut crepe sealed with chocolate
- Majestic Macaron: Raspberry macaron with bourbon vanilla whipped cream
- Chocolate-Pistachio and Caramelized Almond Cookie (Available with a glass of milk)
- Chocolate Cookie (Available with a glass of milk)
- Chocolate, Vanilla, or Hazelnut Ice Cream
- Mango or Lemon Sherbet
Beverages:
- A Princely Prelude: Balsamic cream, tomato juice, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, fresh basil, and pecorino Romano accompanied by a breadstick (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Queen Tonic: Mediterranean tonic, fresh cucumber, juniper berries, fresh lemon juice, pomegranate, and fresh rosemary (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Spicy Bouquet: Organic raspberry-hibiscus-flavored kombucha, ginger concentrate, cranberry nectar, and egg white (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- Royal Garden Tea: Sparkteez Organic white and Darjeeling sparkling tea, elderflower syrup, lychee purée, and raspberry drink accompanied by a biscuit from Reim (Non-alcoholic Beverage)
- An Assortment of Coffees and Barista Specials (Non-alcoholic Beverages)
- Berry Bloom: Tobermory Gin – Hebridean, crème de cassis, organic raspberry-hibiscus kombucha, fresh lime juice, cherry nectar, and red fruit purée
- Champagne Coronation: St-Germain Liqueur, lychee purée, and raspberry drink accompanied by a biscuit from Reims
- Botanica Regalia: La Quintinye Vermouth Royal Blanc, traditional lemonade, and honey
- Purple Pepper: Noble Coyote Mezcal – Espadin, yuzu purée, blueberry and violet fruit, paragon white pepper, and egg white cordial
- King’s Smoky Treasure: Laphroaig 10-year-old whiskey, chocolate liqueur, orange Angostura Bitter, brown sugar, and Perrier
- Sweet Blossom Breeze: Shirayuki sake infused with jasmine green tea, cherry nectar, yuzu purée, and Fever Tree Ginger Ale
- Sweet Kingdom: Adriatico Amaretto, pistachio paste, apricot and mango nectars, fresh lemon juice, egg white, pistachio, and biscuit pieces
- An Assortment of Champagnes, Wines, Beers, Ciders, Liqueurs, Sprits, and Classic Cocktails
