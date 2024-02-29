Disneyland Paris Announces New Paid Reserved Viewing Area for Parades & Shows

Disneyland Paris has revealed plans for a new reserved viewing area for two of its most popular shows.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning March 28th, a reserved viewing area will become available for guests.
- Reserved viewing will be offering during two of the park’s popular shows:
- Disney Stars On Parade
- Disney Dreams!
- Reserved viewing “ensures guests a breathtaking view for our most popular outdoor shows.”
- Access to this new viewing area will be available at the flat rate cost of €19 per person, per show.
- No discounts will apply.
- Guests will be able to purchase access via the Disneyland Paris app in limited quantities.
- The exact location of the area has yet to be announced.
- The popular nighttime show Disney Dreams! returned on April 12th, 2023 as part of the resort's 30th Anniversary Grand Finale Celebrations.
