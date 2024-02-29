Disneyland Paris Announces New Paid Reserved Viewing Area for Parades & Shows

Disneyland Paris has revealed plans for a new reserved viewing area for two of its most popular shows.

What’s Happening:

Beginning March 28th, a reserved viewing area will become available for guests.

Reserved viewing will be offering during two of the park’s popular shows: Disney Stars On Parade Disney Dreams!

Reserved viewing “ensures guests a breathtaking view for our most popular outdoor shows.”

Access to this new viewing area will be available at the flat rate cost of €19 per person, per show.

No discounts will apply.

Guests will be able to purchase access via the Disneyland Paris app in limited quantities.

The exact location of the area has yet to be announced.

The popular nighttime show Disney Dreams! returned on April 12th, 2023 as part of the resort's 30th Anniversary Grand Finale Celebrations.

Planning a Trip?:

