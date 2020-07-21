Joey King Becomes Youngest Person with a First-Look Deal at Hulu

Actress Joey King just became the youngest person with a first-look deal at a streaming service with a new deal she just signed with Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Twenty-year-old Joey King (Disney’s Oz, the Great and Powerful) is the youngest person to ever sign a first-look deal with a streaming company according to The Wrap.
- Hulu will have the first opportunity to be the home for future projects developed by Joey King, who is currently starring and producing in A Spark of Light for Sony Pictures Television.
- On Hulu, Joey King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act opposite Patricia Arquette, a role that earned the young actress Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
- This news comes in the wake of several Hulu announcements, including a new deal with Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and more details about upcoming projects.
