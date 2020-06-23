Hulu Shares More Details About Upcoming Originals, FX on Hulu, and Huluween

Following the successful debut of Original dramas and comedies, Hulu has shared more details about the new series coming soon to their platform. In addition, FX on Hulu is bringing four new programs to the streamer, and this fall the fan favorite Huluween returns with more horror filled fun!

New Hulu Original Dramas

On the heels of successful dramas Little Fires Everywhere and Normal People, Hulu continues to deliver awe inspiring dramatic stories. Joining the platform soon are:

Dopesick

Danny Strong and Michael Keaton, join Hulu’s newest limited series Dopesick, a compelling look at the epicenter of America’s struggle with Opioid addiction.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Featuring Tony Hale and based on the bestselling novel, is a tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by a benefactor to go on a secret mission at a boarding school.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Coming to Hulu in 2021, starring Nicole Kidman and based on the book by New York Times best-selling author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness facility that promises healing and transformation, as nine stressed city-dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

The Dropout

Kate McKinnon stars and executive produces The Dropout, a limited series inspired by the ABC

What they’re saying:

Danny Strong on Dopesick : “I truly believe this is one of the most important stories of our time, and I want to shine a light on the heroes who fought back.”

“I truly believe this is one of the most important stories of our time, and I want to shine a light on the heroes who fought back.” Tony Hale on The Mysterious Benedict Society : “I am so excited about this because when the story begins, the world is just being bombarded with messages of fear and negativity…and I feel like today we are being flooded with [these] messages… and its stories like these that hopefully emulate a different way of being.”

“I am so excited about this because when the story begins, the world is just being bombarded with messages of fear and negativity…and I feel like today we are being flooded with [these] messages… and its stories like these that hopefully emulate a different way of being.” Nicole Kidman on Nine Perfect Strangers : “Sometimes thrilling, sometimes mysterious and sometimes funny, the series dares us to dream, transform, transcend… all you have to do is check in. Give us 10 days of your life.”

“Sometimes thrilling, sometimes mysterious and sometimes funny, the series dares us to dream, transform, transcend… all you have to do is check in. Give us 10 days of your life.” Kate McKinnon on The Dropout: “It’s a story about ambition, about the pain behind that ambition, and about the pain that the ambition wrought… That’s good. I’d watch that.”

Upcoming Hulu Original Comedies

Joining the category, featuring world-class comedy talent includes:

Only Murders In The Building

Starring comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short and from executive producer Dan Fogelman, the series follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime – but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building.

Love, Beth

starring and executive produced by Amy Schumer, is an upcoming 10-episode comedy series.

Woke

Semi-animated live-action series Woke is Inspired by the life and art of cartoonist Keith Knight. The show follows Keef (Lamorne Morris), a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco, who is finally on the cusp of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything.

What they’re saying:

Martin Short: “I’m so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career.”

“I’m so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career.” Steve Martin: “I’m proud to say it’s a blip on the radar of mine.”

“I’m proud to say it’s a blip on the radar of mine.” Martin Short in response to Martin: “It is…”

“It is…” Amy Schumer on Love, Beth : “[It’s] hilarious, it’s raw and it’s very me. About three years ago, I found my journals from growing up, from age 13 – 21… And it made me remember the time when I had all this confidence and life was fun and full of possibility. So, I really wanted to make a show about a woman who blows her whole life up and returns to the things that really make her happy.”

: “[It’s] hilarious, it’s raw and it’s very me. About three years ago, I found my journals from growing up, from age 13 – 21… And it made me remember the time when I had all this confidence and life was fun and full of possibility. So, I really wanted to make a show about a woman who blows her whole life up and returns to the things that really make her happy.” Lamorne Morris on Woke: “Simply put—this series is smart, funny and right on time. And the cast is unbelievable.”

Upcoming FX on Hulu Originals

Launched in early March, FX on Hulu is the dedicated content hub that brings together more than 40 of FX Networks’ acclaimed and award-winning current and legacy series. Upcoming originals include:

The Old Man

Starring Jeff Bridges and based on the bestselling novel, is a drama series centered on “Dan Chase” (Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

A Teacher

An upcoming miniseries starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, examines the complexities and consequences of an illegal relationship between Claire Wilson (Kate Mara), a young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, and her student, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson).

Y: The Last Man

Based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but one cisgender male, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Diane Lane leads a star-studded cast featuring Ben Schnetzer, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Elliot Fletcher with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

American Horror Stories

The highly anticipated new weekly anthology series from Ryan Murphy and will feature a different horror story each episode.

Huluween

Returning for a trilogy, Huluween streams this Fall with even more chilling Hulu Originals!

Books of Blood

Based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed and influential horror anthology, Books of Blood takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.

takes audiences on a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time. Starring Anna Friel, Rafi Gavron, Britt Robertson and Yul Vazquez.

Bad Hair

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Helstrom

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Monsterland

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland , an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud.

, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud. Featuring Kaitlyn Dever, Mike Colter, and Taylor Schilling.

