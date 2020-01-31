Hulu Acquires Horror Film “Bad Hair” from Sundance Film Festival

Hulu is set to acquire the rights to Justin Simien’s horror film Bad Hair from the Sundance Film Festival, according to Variety.

Exact details on the deal have not yet been announced, but the purchase is believed to be in the high seven figures.

Simien and the rest of the filmmaking team reportedly expressed concerns regarding debuting their film with a streaming service but Hulu was apparently able to overcome those concerns.

It has not been made clear yet if the film will also see theatrical released before heading to the streamer.

This news comes just a few days after Hulu purchased the rights to Andy Samberg’s comedy feature Palm Springs, which also came from Sundance, for a record-breaking $17.5 million and 69 cents.

About Bad Hair:

“Bad Hair unfolds in Los Angeles, circa 1989 and follows Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine), a scarred survivor of a scalp burn from a mild relaxer perm. She also has the smarts and ambition to be the next on-air star at ‘Culture,’ a music video TV show. After years of struggling to be seen for her ideas and hard work, Anna fears the worst when her dreadlocked boss is replaced by Zora (Vanessa Williams), an ex-supermodel. Zora pressures Anna to get a weave. But her new hair has a mind of its own and bites back!”

