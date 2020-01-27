Marvel’s “Howard the Duck,” “Tigra & Dazzler” Animated Series Not Moving Forward at Hulu

Back in February of last year, Marvel and Hulu announced a deal to create four new animated series. Unfortunately, now that lineup has been cut in half. Marvel’s Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler Show will not be moving forward at Hulu, according to Variety.

Marvel reportedly made the call to not to move forward with the two shows.

They will however still be moving forward with the other two new animated series – M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey .

and . The Offenders , the planned crossover between the four series, has also been cancelled as a result of the potential team being cut in half.

, the planned crossover between the four series, has also been cancelled as a result of the potential team being cut in half. It was reported last month Tigra & Dazzler Show showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the show’s writing team had left the project due to creative and differences.

showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the show’s writing team had left the project due to creative and differences. That departure halted production on the new series, leading to the cancellation.

Marvel’s Howard the Duck was set to be written and executive produced by Kevin Smith and Dave Willis.

was set to be written and executive produced by Kevin Smith and Dave Willis. The news of these cancellations comes just over a month after the announcement of the closure of Marvel TV

In addition to the cancellation of these two animated series, a live-action Ghost Rider series set to star Gabriel Luna was also cancelled back in September

series set to star Gabriel Luna was also However, Marvel’s planned live-action Helstrom series is still currently in production.

series is still currently in production. The Marvel and Hulu series Runaways debuted its third and final season in December.

debuted its third and final season in December. That leaves Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the only remaining Marvel TV series, and that will end its run on ABC this spring with its seventh and final season.

