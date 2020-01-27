Marvel’s “Howard the Duck,” “Tigra & Dazzler” Animated Series Not Moving Forward at Hulu

Back in February of last year, Marvel and Hulu announced a deal to create four new animated series. Unfortunately, now that lineup has been cut in half. Marvel’s Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler Show will not be moving forward at Hulu, according to Variety.
- Marvel reportedly made the call to not to move forward with the two shows.
- They will however still be moving forward with the other two new animated series – M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey.
- The Offenders, the planned crossover between the four series, has also been cancelled as a result of the potential team being cut in half.
- It was reported last month that Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler Show showrunner Erica Rivinoja and the show’s writing team had left the project due to creative and differences.
- That departure halted production on the new series, leading to the cancellation.
- Marvel’s Howard the Duck was set to be written and executive produced by Kevin Smith and Dave Willis.
- The news of these cancellations comes just over a month after the announcement of the closure of Marvel TV, which would be folded into Marvel Studios.
- In addition to the cancellation of these two animated series, a live-action Ghost Rider series set to star Gabriel Luna was also cancelled back in September.
- However, Marvel’s planned live-action Helstrom series is still currently in production.
- The Marvel and Hulu series Runaways debuted its third and final season in December.
- That leaves Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the only remaining Marvel TV series, and that will end its run on ABC this spring with its seventh and final season.
