Marvel TV to Shut Down and be Folded into Marvel Studios

Some major changes are going on at Marvel. Marvel Television will be shut down and folded into Marvel Studios, according to Deadline.
- The news was not unexpected after Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb was announced to be leaving the company back in October, though now it appears Loeb will be around longer than initially expected in order to help handle the transition.
- Marvel TV projects currently in production will be finished but any future projects are being scrapped.
- The move will result in numerous layoffs, including executives like Cort Lane, Marsha Griffin, Mark Ambrose, Tom Lieber and Aimee Carlson.
- Marvel TV’s SVP Current Programming and Production Karim Zreik will join Marvel Studios to oversee the remaining Marvel TV projects.
- Those remaining projects include:
- The final season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Four animated series being created for Hulu (though production on one has been put on hold)
- A live-action Helstrom series also for Hulu
- The news comes shortly after Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak & Dagger were announced to be ending their runs on Hulu and Freeform respectively.
- With longtime Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige taking a new position back in October, he will now over see the creative direction of all Marvel projects, including new series like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision currently being created for Disney+.
