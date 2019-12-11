Marvel TV to Shut Down and be Folded into Marvel Studios

Some major changes are going on at Marvel. Marvel Television will be shut down and folded into Marvel Studios, according to Deadline.

The news was not unexpected after Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb was announced to be leaving the company back in October

Marvel TV projects currently in production will be finished but any future projects are being scrapped.

The move will result in numerous layoffs, including executives like Cort Lane, Marsha Griffin, Mark Ambrose, Tom Lieber and Aimee Carlson.

Marvel TV’s SVP Current Programming and Production Karim Zreik will join Marvel Studios to oversee the remaining Marvel TV projects.

Those remaining projects include: The final season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Four animated series A live-action Helstrom series

The news comes shortly after Marvel’s Runaways and Cloak & Dagger were announced to be ending their runs on Hulu and Freeform respectively.

With longtime Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige taking a new position The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision currently being created for Disney+.

