Marvel Comics’ “Outlawed” One-Shot to Debut in March

This March, Marvel’s brightest heroes will defend their very right to save the world in “Outlawed,” an event one-shot that will kick off one of 2020’s biggest events.

In Marvel’s “Outlawed,” a devastating tragedy causes the government to crackdown on young vigilantes, sending shockwaves throughout the entire Marvel Universe.

With various stories spinning out of it throughout next year, “Outlawed” is just the epic beginning of a bold new era for Marvel’s most promising heroes.

With the lives of Marvel’s most popular heroes, like Miles Morales and Ms. Marvel, thrown into chaos, “Outlawed” will raise tough questions that Chicago-based writer and scholar Dr. Eve L. Ewing is more than ready to tackle.

What they’re saying: