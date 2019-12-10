Marvel Comics’ “Outlawed” One-Shot to Debut in March

by | Dec 10, 2019 9:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

This March, Marvel’s brightest heroes will defend their very right to save the world in “Outlawed,” an event one-shot that will kick off one of 2020’s biggest events.

  • In Marvel’s “Outlawed,” a devastating tragedy causes the government to crackdown on young vigilantes, sending shockwaves throughout the entire Marvel Universe.
  • With various stories spinning out of it throughout next year, “Outlawed” is just the epic beginning of a bold new era for Marvel’s most promising heroes.
  • With the lives of Marvel’s most popular heroes, like Miles Morales and Ms. Marvel, thrown into chaos, “Outlawed” will raise tough questions that Chicago-based writer and scholar Dr. Eve L. Ewing is more than ready to tackle.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Dr. Eve L. Ewing: “To me, this story isn't just about young people being in conflict with the government, but much bigger questions about what we ask of young people, how they're expected to be independent sometimes and subservient other times. Every era of history brings new challenges, and young people today are coming of age… yet we often don't recognize their wisdom and their insights. It's like we get above a certain age and lose all empathy. I just wanted to explore that tension, and them being superheroes really ups the stakes because they're literally out there saving lives every day, but aren't seen as full people or full citizens. AND, at the same time, maybe the law is a good idea? Maybe it really is for everyone's protection? It's intentionally kind of morally ambiguous.”
  • Editor Alanna Smith: “We’re bringing the next generation of heroes to the forefront in a major way and swinging for the fences in terms of story, stakes and scale. ‘Outlawed’ introduces an ongoing status quo that will be reflected in books across the line—almost every active character who’s under 21 (and even a few who are older) will be affected by the decisions made in ‘Outlawed,’ and they won’t all agree on whether the new world order is good or bad. But there are real, serious consequences now for those who go against the ruling passed down in ‘Outlawed,’ and it’ll interfere with their lives in a way they’ve never experienced, leading to some really interesting stories.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Holidays
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Onward

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
The Lion King
Aladdin
Toy Story 4
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend