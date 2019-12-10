Hasbro Reveals Marvel and Star Wars Figures Coming in Spring 2020

Over the weekend at Comic Con Dortmund, Hasbro shared with fans a sneak peek at new collectible figures celebrating Marvel and Star Wars. Additionally, the toy company released pre-orders for the Black Widow collection featuring characters from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
What’s happening:
- Hasbro has revealed new collectible Marvel and Star Wars figures that will be debuting in early 2020. Among these figures are:
- A new Marvel Legends Series wave in celebration of Black Widow
- X-Men Storm and Stepford Cuckoos
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures
Hasbro Black Widow Collection
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inchBlack Widow Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Yelena Belova Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Red Guardian Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Taskmaster Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Winter Soldier Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crossbones Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Spymaster Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crimson Dynamo Build-A-Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.
Hasbro X-Men
Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Stepford Cuckoos Figure
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available exclusively at Walgreens
Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Retro Collection Storm Figure
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse
Hasbro Star Wars
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Clone Commander Bly Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $21.49
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $21.49
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars: The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber
- Ages 14 & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $214.99
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Roleplay Mask
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Darth Maul Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Yoda Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Boba Fett Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Spring 2020
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
- Available: Spring 2020