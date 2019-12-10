Hasbro Reveals Marvel and Star Wars Figures Coming in Spring 2020

Over the weekend at Comic Con Dortmund, Hasbro shared with fans a sneak peek at new collectible figures celebrating Marvel and Star Wars. Additionally, the toy company released pre-orders for the Black Widow collection featuring characters from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

What’s happening:

Hasbro has revealed new collectible Marvel and Star Wars figures that will be debuting in early 2020. Among these figures are: A new Marvel Legends Series wave in celebration of Black Widow X-Men Storm and Stepford Cuckoos Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures



Hasbro Black Widow Collection

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inchBlack Widow Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Yelena Belova Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Red Guardian Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Taskmaster Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Winter Soldier Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crossbones Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Spymaster Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crimson Dynamo Build-A-Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro X-Men

Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Stepford Cuckoos Figure

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available exclusively at Walgreens

Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Retro Collection Storm Figure

Approx. Retail Price: $19.99

Available: Spring 2020

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Star Wars

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Clone Commander Bly Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $21.49

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $21.49

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars: The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber

Ages 14 & up

Approx. Retail Price: $214.99

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Roleplay Mask

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Darth Maul Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Yoda Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Boba Fett Figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $9.99

Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure