Hasbro Reveals Marvel and Star Wars Figures Coming in Spring 2020

by | Dec 10, 2019 8:29 AM Pacific Time

Over the weekend at Comic Con Dortmund, Hasbro shared with fans a sneak peek at new collectible figures celebrating Marvel and Star Wars. Additionally, the toy company released pre-orders for the Black Widow collection featuring characters from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

What’s happening:

  • Hasbro has revealed new collectible Marvel and Star Wars figures that will be debuting in early 2020. Among these figures are:

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Hasbro Black Widow Collection

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inchBlack Widow Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Yelena Belova Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Red Guardian Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Taskmaster Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Winter Soldier Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crossbones Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Spymaster Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

 

Marvel Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Crimson Dynamo Build-A-Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro X-Men

Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Stepford Cuckoos Figure

  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available exclusively at Walgreens

Marvel X-Men Legends Series 6-inch Retro Collection Storm Figure

  • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
  • Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse

Hasbro Star Wars

1 of 3

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-inch Clone Commander Bly Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $21.49
  • Available: Spring 2020
1 of 3

Star Wars: The Black Series  6-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $21.49
  • Available: Spring 2020

 

Star Wars: The Black Series Count Dooku Force FX Lightsaber

  • Ages 14 & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $214.99
  • Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Trooper Roleplay Mask        

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Darth Maul Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Yoda Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
1 of 4

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Boba Fett Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: Spring 2020

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures 5-inch Sith Jet Trooper Figure

  • Ages 4 years & up
  • Approx. Retail Price: $9.99
  • Available: Spring 2020
 
 
Comments

