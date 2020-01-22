Full Schedule of Marvel Panels at Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo Released

by | Jan 22, 2020 5:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Marvel Entertainment returns to Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this year! Attendees won’t want to miss what they’ve got in store, including a world premiere of a Disney+ series, Marvel's Storyboards – it all starts Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1.

Marvel's Storyboards

Marvel's Storyboards

What’s Happening:

  • Below is a schedule of  Marvel Entertainment’s panels for C2E2 this year.
  • A full schedule of Marvel Entertainment booth activities, including additional signings and events will be released in the coming weeks.
    • Marvel’s Storyboards World Premiere with Joe Quesada
    • Saturday 3:45 – 4:45pm, Room S401
    • Marvel’s Storyboards follows Joe Quesada, Marvel's EVP, Creative Director, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond. Be the first to see Marvel’s Storyboards at this world premiere screening with Joe Quesada as he discusses his long career of storytelling and the genesis of the series. Plus a Q&A you won’t want to miss! Marvel’s Storyboards will stream exclusively on Disney+ this year.
  • Friday, February 28th
    • Marvel Artist Extravaganza: A This Week in Marvel Special Event
      • Friday 12:00 – 1:00pm, Room S401
      • Marvel’s most amazing comic book series shine due to exceptional artists and storytellers creating each issue. This Week in Marvel invites writer & artist Skottie Young (STRANGE ACADEMY) and other Mighty Marvel Guests who work on X-Men, Venom, Spider-Man, and more to talk about how they work with their creative teams and the unique storytelling process of the medium.
    • Marvel Fanfare with CB Cebulski
      • Friday 1:15 – 2:15pm, Room S401
      • This is your chance to meet the head of editorial at Marvel! In an exclusive and intimate panel experience, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski along with Marvel mega-stars Jonathan Hickman (X-MEN) and Al Ewing (EMPYRE) will talk about anything and everything involved with Marvel Comics. Learn about the origin stories of these superlative storytellers straight from the source, and ask all of your burning questions during the Q&A!
    • MARVEL COMICS: X-Men
      • Friday 2:30-3:30pm, Room S401
      • X-ceptional writer Jonathan Hickman (X-MEN) is joined by Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and a Krakoan Habitat’s worth of X-men creators to bring you all-new data straight from the House of X and House of Ideas! The Dawn of X has broken, and mutantkind has begun to leave a new mark on the world! But what comes next for Marvel’s Merry Mutants? Find out in this can’t-miss panel!
  • Saturday, February 29th
    • MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing
      • Saturday 5:00 – 6:00pm, Room S401
      • Al Ewing! Skottie Young! Donny Cates! Eve L. Ewing! These titanic talents and more unite to bring you the hottest Marvel projects of 2020! What cosmic calamity awaits Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the startling pages of Empyre? Is Venom prepared to face his deadliest foe yet? Can the teen vigilantes of today come to terms with the laws of tomorrow? And which class at Strange Academy has the hardest midterm? Learn the answers to these questions and more in this premier panel event!
  • Sunday, March 1st
    • Women of Marvel
      • Sunday 12:15 – 1:15pm, Room S401
      • Today, telling stories for Marvel means stepping into a long lineage of characters and a vast web of backstories. What's it like to take on that challenge as a creator? This year at C2E2, Women of Marvel invites some of Marvel’s celebrated storytellers to the stage to talk about how they stay true to their creative style while continuing the stories of comic book characters so many people know and love.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend