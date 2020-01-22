Marvel Reportedly Hires Megan McDonnell to Script “Captain Marvel 2”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan McDonnell is in talks to script a sequel to Captain Marvel.

What’s happening:

Marvel has reportedly found a writer for their second movie about superhero Captain Marvel . Megan McDonnell is in final talks with the studios to pen the film’s script.

. Megan McDonnell is in final talks with the studios to pen the film’s script. An up and coming writer, McDonnell most recently worked for Marvel as a staff writer on their Disney+ original series, WandaVision , about the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

about the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision. THR notes that the original film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck likely won’t be involved in the sequel, but are in talks with the studio to possibly direct a Disney+ series.

As of now Marvel doesn’t have a director attached for Captain Marvel 2, but they are hoping to have a female filmmaker helm the movie.

but they are hoping to have a female filmmaker helm the movie. Unlike the original, the film will not be set in the 1990s but will take place in modern day.

Marvel is reportedly “eyeing a potential 2022 release.”

The studio did not comment on the project or on McDonnell’s deal.

While news of Captain Marvel 2 has been scarce, Marvel’s head, Kevin Feige did mention it briefly at this past summer’s San Diego Comic-Con

has been scarce, Marvel’s head, Kevin Feige did mention it briefly at this Feige has also stated that the Marvel Disney+ series will directly tie in to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney+’s WandaVision will feature a grown up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)—the daughter of Captain Marvel’s best friend, Maria.

