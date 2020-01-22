Marvel Reportedly Hires Megan McDonnell to Script “Captain Marvel 2”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Megan McDonnell is in talks to script a sequel to Captain Marvel.
What’s happening:
- Marvel has reportedly found a writer for their second movie about superhero Captain Marvel. Megan McDonnell is in final talks with the studios to pen the film’s script.
- An up and coming writer, McDonnell most recently worked for Marvel as a staff writer on their Disney+ original series, WandaVision, about the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision.
- THR notes that the original film’s directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck likely won’t be involved in the sequel, but are in talks with the studio to possibly direct a Disney+ series.
- As of now Marvel doesn’t have a director attached for Captain Marvel 2, but they are hoping to have a female filmmaker helm the movie.
- Unlike the original, the film will not be set in the 1990s but will take place in modern day.
- Marvel is reportedly “eyeing a potential 2022 release.”
- The studio did not comment on the project or on McDonnell’s deal.
- While news of Captain Marvel 2 has been scarce, Marvel’s head, Kevin Feige did mention it briefly at this past summer’s San Diego Comic-Con.
- Feige has also stated that the Marvel Disney+ series will directly tie in to the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Disney+’s WandaVision will feature a grown up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris)—the daughter of Captain Marvel’s best friend, Maria.
What they’re saying:
- Kevin Feige during the Marvel Panel at SDCC: "We didn't even mention that we're making Black Panther 2 and we didn't mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming. We didn't even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn't even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there's no time left to talk about mutants."