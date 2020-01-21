Marvel and Hulu Reveal Cast for Their Animated “M.O.D.O.K.” Series

Marvel and Hulu unveiled casting today for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., their previously announced animated series based on the popular Marvel comic book. Slated for debut in 2020, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. signals Marvel’s first endeavor into animated comedy geared towards adults.

, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

Today, Marvel and Hulu revealed the following casting details: Patton Oswalt ( A.P. Bio, Veep ) as M.O.D.O.K. – After being ousted from both his evil organization and his family, super villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) must reinvent himself if he ever wants the chance to win back the things in his life that are most important… outside of conquering the world that is. M.O.D.O.K. is about to find out that super heroes are nothing compared to his newest challenge… a midlife crisis. Aimee Garcia ( Lucifer, El Chicano ) as Jodie – Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children, has had a late-in-life awakening — excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned lifestyle-brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are just too many things to do in this world and not enough time to waste being held back by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., the thing weighing her down the most… is him. Ben Schwartz ( Parks and Recreation, DuckTales ) as Lou – To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. doesn’t really “get” his twelve-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be a jock. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is… well, Lou — a kid who clearly marches to the beat of his own drum. Lou’s lack of friends, ambition and hygiene is a constant worry for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities onto his overly confident son. Melissa Fumero ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ) as Melissa – Even with her father’s “features,” seventeen-year-old Melissa has risen the ranks to become the Heathers-like queen bee of her school and a star in the world of teen figure skating. Every popular kid either wants to date her or avoid her terrifying wrath. But for all of her success, Melissa secretly yearns for her father’s approval. Wendi McLendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar ) as Monica Rappaccini – Monica is a brilliant mad-scientist at A.I.M. and M.O.D.O.K.’s rival at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes she should be running the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica relishes in M.O.D.O.K.’s suffering until the new management begins to infringe on her ungodly experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together… when they aren’t constantly betraying each other. Beck Bennet ( Saturday Night Live, DuckTales ) as Austin Van Der Sleet – After M.O.D.O.K.’s evil organization A.I.M. is run into the ground, he’s forced to sell it to silicon valley tech-giant GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends slick, twenty-something Austin as a “post-merger-integration-consultant” and M.O.D.O.K.’s new boss. Though M.O.D.O.K. wishes he could just zap Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. must find new solutions to confront Austin’s corporate jargon-speak and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if he’s ever going to reclaim A.I.M. from Austin’s grip. Jon Daly ( The Kroll Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm ) as Super Adaptoid – A snarky android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but is instead forced to spend his days massaging the hoverchair sores on his creator M.O.D.O.K.’s scalp. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting his programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a begrudging friendship between these two. Sam Richardson ( Veep, Ghost Draft ) as Gary – Gary is a henchman or “beekeeper” at A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even if M.O.D.O.K. struggles to remember his name. As M.O.D.O.K. continues to get demoted within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will be run by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum.

