Hulu and Neon Acquire Worldwide Rights to Andy Samberg Comedy “Palm Springs”

Hulu and film distributor Neon have teamed up to acquire the worldwide rights to the new comedy film Palm Springs, starring Saturday Night Live alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The deal, which was brokered at the Sundance Film Festival, was made for a record-breaking $17,500,000.69, making it the biggest sale ever at the festival… by 69 cents.

Palm Springs follows wedding guest Nyles (Samberg) who befriends reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti). After their impromptu tryst is thwarted by a surreal, unexpected interruption, Sarah joins the nihilistic Nyles in embracing the idea that nothing really matters and they begin wreaking spirited havoc on the wedding celebration.

The film is directed by Max Barbakow and comes from a script by Andy Siara.

Palm Springs also stars: J.K. Simmons Meredith Hagner Camila Mendes Peter Gallagher

also stars: Samberg and his Lonely Island partners Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone produced the film under their Party Over Here banner.

Becky Sloviter, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker also produced under their Limelight Entertainment banner, which also financed the film.

Alex Dong and Gabriela Revilla Lugo served as executive producers.

This is not the first film Hulu and Neon have acquired under their 2017 output deal. Last year, the two teamed up to land the Sundance film Little Monsters , a zombie-riddled dark comedy which starred Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad.

, a zombie-riddled dark comedy which starred Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad. Under this deal, films become available to stream exclusively on Hulu after a theatrical release from Neon.

