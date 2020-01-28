Hulu and Neon Acquire Worldwide Rights to Andy Samberg Comedy “Palm Springs”

by | Jan 28, 2020 1:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu and film distributor Neon have teamed up to acquire the worldwide rights to the new comedy film Palm Springs, starring Saturday Night Live alum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

  • The deal, which was brokered at the Sundance Film Festival, was made for a record-breaking $17,500,000.69, making it the biggest sale ever at the festival… by 69 cents.
  • Palm Springs follows wedding guest Nyles (Samberg) who befriends reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti). After their impromptu tryst is thwarted by a surreal, unexpected interruption, Sarah joins the nihilistic Nyles in embracing the idea that nothing really matters and they begin wreaking spirited havoc on the wedding celebration.
  • The film is directed by Max Barbakow and comes from a script by Andy Siara.
  • Palm Springs also stars:
    • J.K. Simmons
    • Meredith Hagner
    • Camila Mendes
    • Peter Gallagher
  • Samberg and his Lonely Island partners Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone produced the film under their Party Over Here banner.
  • Becky Sloviter, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker also produced under their Limelight Entertainment banner, which also financed the film.
  • Alex Dong and Gabriela Revilla Lugo served as executive producers.
  • This is not the first film Hulu and Neon have acquired under their 2017 output deal. Last year, the two teamed up to land the Sundance film Little Monsters, a zombie-riddled dark comedy which starred Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad.
  • Under this deal, films become available to stream exclusively on Hulu after a theatrical release from Neon.

What they’re saying:

  • Samberg’s Party Over Here production company: “We spent over 85 million dollars of our own money on this movie, we are taking a bath on this deal. We hope Neon and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families.”
 
 
