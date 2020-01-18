Hulu Orders Steve Martin and Martin Short Comedy Series

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for a comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Century Fox TV, according to Deadline.

The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie, Looking ).

). Martin and Short will star as two of the strangers while the third will reportedly be a younger woman.

This will be Martin’s first TV series starring role.

Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal ( This is Us ) and Martin Short.

) and Martin Short. The series will be set in New York, which is expected to play a big role in the show.

This new series will mark the first non-broadcast project for Fogelmanand his first major sale under his new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV.

There is no word yet regarding when production on this new series will begin or when we can expect to see it.

This will be 20th Century Fox TV’s third Hulu series after the drama Chance and the upcoming animated comedy Solar Opposites .

and the upcoming animated comedy . In 2018, Martin and Short shared two Emmy Award nominations for their Netflix special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life .

. Short was also the longtime narrator and star of O Canada! In Epcot, before the attraction was recently reopened as Canada Far And Wide with Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy as the new narrators.

