Hulu Orders Steve Martin and Martin Short Comedy Series

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for a comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Century Fox TV, according to Deadline.
- The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).
- Martin and Short will star as two of the strangers while the third will reportedly be a younger woman.
- This will be Martin’s first TV series starring role.
- Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.
- The series will be set in New York, which is expected to play a big role in the show.
- This new series will mark the first non-broadcast project for Fogelmanand his first major sale under his new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
- There is no word yet regarding when production on this new series will begin or when we can expect to see it.
- This will be 20th Century Fox TV’s third Hulu series after the drama Chance and the upcoming animated comedy Solar Opposites.
- In 2018, Martin and Short shared two Emmy Award nominations for their Netflix special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.
- Short was also the longtime narrator and star of O Canada! In Epcot, before the attraction was recently reopened as Canada Far And Wide with Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy as the new narrators.
What they’re saying:
- Dan Fogelman: “When you’re lucky enough to have lunch with Steve Martin, and halfway through the meal he says ‘hey, I have an idea for a TV show’ – it’s a pretty good day. This is as exciting as it gets.”