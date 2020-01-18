Hulu Orders Steve Martin and Martin Short Comedy Series

by | Jan 18, 2020 9:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order for a comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Century Fox TV, according to Deadline.

  • The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).  
  • Martin and Short will star as two of the strangers while the third will reportedly be a younger woman.
  • This will be Martin’s first TV series starring role.
  • Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.
  • The series will be set in New York, which is expected to play a big role in the show.
  • This new series will mark the first non-broadcast project for Fogelmanand his first major sale under his new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV.
  • There is no word yet regarding when production on this new series will begin or when we can expect to see it.
  • This will be 20th Century Fox TV’s third Hulu series after the drama Chance and the upcoming animated comedy Solar Opposites.
  • In 2018, Martin and Short shared two Emmy Award nominations for their Netflix special Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.
  • Short was also the longtime narrator and star of O Canada! In Epcot, before the attraction was recently reopened as Canada Far And Wide with Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy as the new narrators.

What they’re saying:

  • Dan Fogelman: “When you’re lucky enough to have lunch with Steve Martin, and halfway through the meal he says ‘hey, I have an idea for a TV show’ – it’s a pretty good day. This is as exciting as it gets.”
 
 
