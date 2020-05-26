FX Greenlights Spinoff Series “American Horror Stories,” Announces 2021 Original Programming Slate

Earlier today, FX announced their original programming slate through 2021 which includes a pick up of American Horror Stories, an anthology spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. The network has also renewed Better Things and The Weekly.

What’s happening:

Deadline FX

Among the biggest announcements was that FX has given an official greenlight to American Horror Stories.

The series is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s beloved anthology series American Horror Story which had previously been renewed through season 13

Additionally, the network has given renewals to: Better Things The Weekly It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

These pickups indicate that the network is looking to a brighter future, however, many of their 2020 premieres have been pushed back into next year due to global pandemic.

Anticipated premiere dates and schedules will be announced at a later time.

American Horror Stories:

American Horror Stories will be a weekly hour long anthology series with one horror story per episode.

Better Things:

Star, co-creator, and executive producer Pamela Adlon will return with more stories for her character, Sam Fox in season 5.

The Weekly

FX has renewed the New York Times news series The Weekly for a second season. The show recently won a Pulitzer for one of its stories.

for a second season. The show recently won a Pulitzer for one of its stories. While the first season consisted of 30 episodes and wide-ranging topics, Season 2’s episode count is still to be determined.

Earlier this year, network executives noted that should a renewal be given, the focus would shift to more topical content.

Other network renewals:

Hot on the heels of their premiere season finales, FX has already announced renewals for Dave and Breeders .

and Sophomore comedy, What We Do in the Shadows was also picked up for a third season

What they’re saying:

Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu

New FX Original Series 2020-2021

A Teacher

10-episode, half-hour limited series

Stars: Kata Mara and Nick Robinson

Creative team: Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara

The Old Man

Stars: Jeff Bridges John Lithgow

Creative team: John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts

Y: The Last Man

Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughn

Stars: Diane Lane

Creative team: Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Vaughn

American Horror Stories

American Horror Story spinoff

Created by Ryan Murphy

B.J. Novak Anthology series:

“The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

Hip Hop Untold

Docuseries “about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop”

Creative team: Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

Hysterical

Feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy

Creative team: Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

Pride

Docuseries about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights

Creative team: Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

A Wilderness of Error

Docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family

Creative team: Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson

Returning Series

American Crime Story

Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment of the acclaimed series. This edition focuses on the Clinton impeachment.

is the third installment of the acclaimed series. This edition focuses on the Clinton impeachment. Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen

Produced by Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story

10th season of fan favorite series. Macaulay Culkin

Archer

Season 11 of animated comedy series

Atlanta

Season 3 of comedy series created by and starring Donald Glover

Better Things

Season 5 of the comedy created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon

Breeders

Season 2 of the comedy series

Cake

Season 3 of the half-hour short form comedy showcase

Dave

Second season of the comedy series co-created by and starring Dave Burd aka rapper Lil Dicky

Fargo

The fourth installment of the limited series

Stars: Chris Rock

Created by: Noah Hawley

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Record breaking 15th season of the comedy series

Pose

Season 3 of the acclaimed drama series

Created by: Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals

Mayans M.C.

Season 2 of the drama series

Mr Inbetween

Third season of the comedy

Snowfall

Season 4 of drama series

The Weekly

Second season of the news documentary series

What We Do in the Shadows

Season 3 of the comedy series