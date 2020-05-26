FX Greenlights Spinoff Series “American Horror Stories,” Announces 2021 Original Programming Slate

by | May 26, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Earlier today, FX announced their original programming slate through 2021 which includes a pick up of American Horror Stories, an anthology spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. The network has also renewed Better Things and The Weekly.

What’s happening:

  • Deadline is reporting that FX has announced their original programming slate through 2021 which includes new series pickups and renewals of several fan favorite shows.
  • Among the biggest announcements was that FX has given an official greenlight to American Horror Stories.
  • The series is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s beloved anthology series American Horror Story which had previously been renewed through season 13.

  • Additionally, the network has given renewals to:
  • These pickups indicate that the network is looking to a brighter future, however, many of their 2020 premieres have been pushed back into next year due to global pandemic.
  • Anticipated premiere dates and schedules will be announced at a later time.

American Horror Stories:

  • American Horror Stories will be a weekly hour long anthology series with one horror story per episode.

Photo: Pamela Littky/FX

Photo: Pamela Littky/FX

Better Things:

  • Star, co-creator, and executive producer Pamela Adlon will return with more stories for her character, Sam Fox in season 5.

FX via Deadline

FX via Deadline

The Weekly

  • FX has renewed the New York Times news series The Weekly for a second season. The show recently won a Pulitzer for one of its stories.
  • While the first season consisted of 30 episodes and wide-ranging topics, Season 2’s episode count is still to be determined.
  • Earlier this year, network executives noted that should a renewal be given, the focus would shift to more topical content.

Other network renewals:

  • Hot on the heels of their premiere season finales, FX has already announced renewals for Dave and Breeders. 
  • Sophomore comedy, What We Do in the Shadows was also picked up for a third season of vampire hijinks.

What they’re saying:

  • Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

New FX Original Series 2020-2021

A Teacher

  • 10-episode, half-hour limited series
  • Stars: Kata Mara and Nick Robinson
  • Creative team: Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara

The Old Man

  • Stars: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman
  • Creative team: John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts

Y: The Last Man 

  • Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughn
  • Stars: Diane Lane
  • Creative team: Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Vaughn

American Horror Stories

  • American Horror Story spinoff
  • Created by Ryan Murphy

B.J. Novak Anthology series:

  • “The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”

Hip Hop Untold

  • Docuseries “about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop”
  • Creative team: Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

Hysterical

  • Feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy
  • Creative team: Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

Pride

  • Docuseries about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights
  • Creative team: Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

A Wilderness of Error 

  • Docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family
  • Creative team: Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson

Returning Series

American Crime Story

  • Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment of the acclaimed series. This edition focuses on the Clinton impeachment.
  • Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen
  • Produced by Ryan Murphy

American Horror Story 

  • 10th season of fan favorite series. Macaulay Culkin joins Murphy’s usual cast of players.

Archer

  • Season 11 of animated comedy series

Atlanta 

  • Season 3 of comedy series created by and starring Donald Glover

Better Things

  • Season 5 of  the comedy created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon

Breeders

  • Season 2 of the comedy series

Cake

  • Season 3 of the half-hour short form comedy showcase

Dave

  • Second season of the comedy series co-created by and starring Dave Burd aka rapper Lil Dicky

Fargo

  • The fourth installment of the limited series
  • Stars: Chris Rock
  • Created by: Noah Hawley

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

  • Record breaking 15th season of the comedy series

Pose

  • Season 3 of the acclaimed drama series
  • Created by: Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals

Mayans M.C.

  • Season 2 of the drama series

Mr Inbetween

  • Third season of the comedy

Snowfall

  • Season 4 of drama series

The Weekly

  • Second season of the news documentary series

What We Do in the Shadows

  • Season 3 of the comedy series
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend