FX Greenlights Spinoff Series “American Horror Stories,” Announces 2021 Original Programming Slate

Earlier today, FX announced their original programming slate through 2021 which includes a pick up of American Horror Stories, an anthology spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. The network has also renewed Better Things and The Weekly.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that FX has announced their original programming slate through 2021 which includes new series pickups and renewals of several fan favorite shows.
- Among the biggest announcements was that FX has given an official greenlight to American Horror Stories.
- The series is a spinoff of Ryan Murphy’s beloved anthology series American Horror Story which had previously been renewed through season 13.
- Additionally, the network has given renewals to:
- Better Things
- The Weekly
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- These pickups indicate that the network is looking to a brighter future, however, many of their 2020 premieres have been pushed back into next year due to global pandemic.
- Anticipated premiere dates and schedules will be announced at a later time.
American Horror Stories:
- American Horror Stories will be a weekly hour long anthology series with one horror story per episode.
Better Things:
- Star, co-creator, and executive producer Pamela Adlon will return with more stories for her character, Sam Fox in season 5.
The Weekly
- FX has renewed the New York Times news series The Weekly for a second season. The show recently won a Pulitzer for one of its stories.
- While the first season consisted of 30 episodes and wide-ranging topics, Season 2’s episode count is still to be determined.
- Earlier this year, network executives noted that should a renewal be given, the focus would shift to more topical content.
Other network renewals:
- Hot on the heels of their premiere season finales, FX has already announced renewals for Dave and Breeders.
- Sophomore comedy, What We Do in the Shadows was also picked up for a third season of vampire hijinks.
What they’re saying:
- Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year. It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”
New FX Original Series 2020-2021
- 10-episode, half-hour limited series
- Stars: Kata Mara and Nick Robinson
- Creative team: Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara
- Stars: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman
- Creative team: John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts
- Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughn
- Stars: Diane Lane
- Creative team: Eliza Clark, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Vaughn
American Horror Stories
- American Horror Story spinoff
- Created by Ryan Murphy
- “The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.”
- Docuseries “about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop”
- Creative team: Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper
Hysterical
- Feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy
- Creative team: Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins
- Docuseries about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights
- Creative team: Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton
- Docuseries about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family
- Creative team: Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson
Returning Series
American Crime Story
- Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment of the acclaimed series. This edition focuses on the Clinton impeachment.
- Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen
- Produced by Ryan Murphy
- 10th season of fan favorite series. Macaulay Culkin joins Murphy’s usual cast of players.
- Season 11 of animated comedy series
- Season 3 of comedy series created by and starring Donald Glover
- Season 5 of the comedy created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon
- Season 2 of the comedy series
- Season 3 of the half-hour short form comedy showcase
- Second season of the comedy series co-created by and starring Dave Burd aka rapper Lil Dicky
- The fourth installment of the limited series
- Stars: Chris Rock
- Created by: Noah Hawley
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Record breaking 15th season of the comedy series
- Season 3 of the acclaimed drama series
- Created by: Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals
- Season 2 of the drama series
- Third season of the comedy
- Season 4 of drama series
- Second season of the news documentary series
- Season 3 of the comedy series