FX Renews “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for Record Breaking 15th Season

Bottoms up It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans! FX’s has renewed the show for a fifteenth season— making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.
What’s happening:
- Deadline is reporting that FX has renewed the hit comedy, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia for a fifteenth season.
- This pickup breaks the record for longest-running live-action comedy series—quite an impressive feat for FX’s first comedy hit.
- It’s Always Sunny tied the record at 14 seasons with ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and will now hold the honor as longest-running with its upcoming 15.
- The show was developed by stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton and focuses on the crazy and often unethical situations that five friends constantly find themselves in.
- The series airs on FXX and is produced by:
- FX Productions
- 3 Arts Entertainment
- RCG Entertainment
What they’re saying:
- Rob McElhenney to fans during the January TCA tour: “[W]e’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”
- FX Chairman John Landgraf called the series: “The first successful deconstruction and reconstruction of a sitcom.”
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars:
- Rob McElhenney
- Glenn Howerton
- Charlie Day
- Kaitlin Olson
- Danny DeVito