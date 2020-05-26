FX Renews “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” for Record Breaking 15th Season

Bottoms up It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans! FX’s has renewed the show for a fifteenth season— making it the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.

What’s happening:

This pickup breaks the record for longest-running live-action comedy series—quite an impressive feat for FX’s first comedy hit.

It’s Always Sunny tied the record at 14 seasons with ABC The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and will now hold the honor as longest-running with its upcoming 15.

The show was developed by stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton and focuses on the crazy and often unethical situations that five friends constantly find themselves in.

The series airs on FXX and is produced by: FX Productions 3 Arts Entertainment RCG Entertainment



What they’re saying:

Rob McElhenney to fans during the January TCA tour: “[W]e’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”

