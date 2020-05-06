FX Picks up Anthology Series Created by B.J. Novak

FX has picked up a half-hour untitled anthology series from B.J. Novak (Saving Mr. Banks) according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that FX has picked up a season of the Untitled B.J. Novak Project, a half-hour anthology series.
- Two pilots were ordered last summer with different tones and casts, which will now serve as the first two episodes of the show.
- The first pilot starred Ed Asner, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, and Brendan Francis Scannell and is more dramatic in tone.
- The second pilot starred Beau Bridges, Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, and Amy Landecker and is described as more of a comedy.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment: “We have been admirers of B.J. Novak for a long time. We loved his creative twist on the anthology format, and he delivered on two phenomenal episodes. We are looking forward to going into production on the rest of the season and supporting BJ’s ambitious vision for this project.”
- B.J. Novak: “Thrilled, excited, humbled — these are the words in every press release, and I can’t believe how much I actually mean them. This is my dream show, and FX is the dream place to make it. When I brought it to FX, I wondered if it went too far, and they told me, you can go further. I can’t wait to get started.”