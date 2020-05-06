FX Picks up Anthology Series Created by B.J. Novak

FX has picked up a half-hour untitled anthology series from B.J. Novak (Saving Mr. Banks) according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Untitled B.J. Novak Project , a half-hour anthology series.

, a half-hour anthology series. Two pilots were ordered last summer with different tones and casts, which will now serve as the first two episodes of the show.

The first pilot starred Ed Asner, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace, and Brendan Francis Scannell and is more dramatic in tone.

The second pilot starred Beau Bridges, Jon Bernthal, Boyd Holbrook, and Amy Landecker and is described as more of a comedy.

