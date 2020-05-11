FXX Renews Lil Dicky Comedy “Dave” for Second Season

“Co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, along with their entire creative team have delivered one of television’s best comedies series while becoming FX’s most-watched comedy ever. That is an extraordinary achievement for Dave, the cast and crew as they teamed to make a memorable and brilliant season of television.”

Co-creator and star Dave Burd:

"We set out to make something special and it’s so gratifying to see the response this show has gotten. This was my first rodeo, so I’m super excited to take another crack at it now that I’ve got some experience making television. It really feels like the sky is the limit with this show. I look forward to raising the bar even higher next year.”