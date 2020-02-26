Macaulay Culkin Joins Cast of “American Horror Story” for Season 10

Macaulay Culkin is coming to American Horror Story. Earlier today, show creator, Ryan Murphy shared a somber video listing the names of the cast members for the 10th installment in the anthology series.

What’s happening:

Variety American Horror Story (AHS) for its 10th season.

for its 10th season. Series creator Ryan Murphy announced the news via his Instagram, revealing the main cast which consists entirely of AHS alumni.

Murphy has not announced a theme or release date for season 10, but Variety notes the song playing in the video is “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck should that provide context clues for hardcore fans.

Notably, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for this entry in the anthology series. The duo has appeared in every installment except for 2019’s 1984.

As for Culkin, this will mark his first television series regular role since 2009 when he starred in five episodes of NBC’s Kings .

. Culkin rose to fame as a child actor starring in the holiday classics Home Alone and Home Alone 2, among many others. He recently guest starred in Hulu’s original series Dollface which has been picked up for a second season.

American Horror Story season 10 will also feature:

Kathy Bates

Leslie Grossman

Billie Lourd

Adina Porter

Lily Rabe

Angelica Ross

Finn Wittrock

ICYMI: