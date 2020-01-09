“American Horror Story” Renewed for Three More Seasons at FX

FX has greenlit the horror anthology series American Horror Story for three additional seasons. This means the hit show will see installments 11, 12 and 13 – taking it all the way through the 2023-24 season.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.

The eighth season, titled “1984,” finished up its run back in November.

