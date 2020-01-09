“American Horror Story” Renewed for Three More Seasons at FX

FX has greenlit the horror anthology series American Horror Story for three additional seasons. This means the hit show will see installments 11, 12 and 13 – taking it all the way through the 2023-24 season.
- American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.
- The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
- The eighth season, titled “1984,” finished up its run back in November.
- The previously ordered 10th season is scheduled to air later this year.
What they’re saying:
- FX Chairman John Landgraf: “Ryan (Murphy) and Brad (Falchuk) are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. ‘AHS’ has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.’”