FX Picks Up Second Season of Parenting Comedy “Breeders”

FX has picked up a second season of the comedy series Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as the struggling parents of two needy children.

What’s happening:

FX and Sky have announced they have renewed parenting comedy Breeders for a second season. Deadline

for a second season. Breeders hails from co-creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell and stars Freeman as exasperated father Paul, opposite Daisy Haggard’s Ally.

hails from co-creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell and stars Freeman as exasperated father Paul, opposite Daisy Haggard’s Ally. The comedy focuses on the parents as they raise their two children Luke and Ava played by George Wakeman and Jayda Eyles.

Breeders premiered this past March on FX

About the series:

Breeders is produced by Avalon Television ( Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay )

is produced by Avalon Television ( ) in association with FX Productions.

The series is executive produced by: Simon Blackwell (also serves as showrunner) Chris Addison Martin Freeman Richard Allen-Turner Rob Aslett David Martin Jon Thoday Toby Welch Michael Wiggs

Co-executive produced by: Ben Palmer



What they’re saying:

Chris Addison on fans streaming the series : “I was always worried that people would be so sick of that situation in their houses that they might not want to watch it but mercifully people have taken to watching it. One of the big reactions is that people are finding solace in it.

: “I was always worried that people would be so sick of that situation in their houses that they might not want to watch it but mercifully people have taken to watching it. One of the big reactions is that people are finding solace in it. Chris Addison on the renewal : “We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.”

: “We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment: “We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on Breeders achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two. Breeders has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting.”

“We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two. has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting.” Martin Freeman: “So pleased we get another go at Breeders . I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”

“So pleased we get another go at . I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.” Simon Blackwell: “It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders – FX, Sky, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience. So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in Season 2 is the icing on a cake that we’ve checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts.”