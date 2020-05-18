FX Picks Up Second Season of Parenting Comedy “Breeders”

by | May 18, 2020 8:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

FX has picked up a second season of the comedy series Breeders starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as the struggling parents of two needy children.

FX/Sky Via Deadline

FX/Sky Via Deadline

What’s happening:

  • FX and Sky have announced they have renewed parenting comedy Breeders for a second season. Deadline shared the news of the pickup early this morning.
  • Breeders hails from co-creators Martin Freeman, Chris Addison and Simon Blackwell and stars Freeman as exasperated father Paul, opposite Daisy Haggard’s Ally.
  • The comedy focuses on the parents as they raise their two children Luke and Ava played by George Wakeman and Jayda Eyles.
  • Breeders premiered this past March on FX with new episodes being available the next day on the now Disney-owned streamer Hulu.

About the series:

  • Breeders is produced by Avalon Television (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay)
  • in association with FX Productions.
  • The series is executive produced by:
    • Simon Blackwell (also serves as showrunner)
    • Chris Addison
    • Martin Freeman
    • Richard Allen-Turner
    • Rob Aslett
    • David Martin
    • Jon Thoday
    • Toby Welch
    • Michael Wiggs
  • Co-executive produced by:
    • Ben Palmer

What they’re saying:

  • Chris Addison on fans streaming the series: “I was always worried that people would be so sick of that situation in their houses that they might not want to watch it but mercifully people have taken to watching it. One of the big reactions is that people are finding solace in it.
  • Chris Addison on the renewal: “We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma. That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.”
  • Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment: “We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on Breeders achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two. Breeders has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting.”
  • Martin Freeman: “So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest.”
  • Simon Blackwell: “It was a thrill to be able to make the first season of Breeders – FX, Sky, our production team, crew and amazing cast made it a fantastic creative experience. So to be able to explore even more parental struggles in Season 2 is the icing on a cake that we’ve checked carefully for any possible trace of peanuts.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend