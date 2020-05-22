FX Renews “What We Do in the Shadows” for a Third Season

FX just announced via Twitter that What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a third season.
- FX has ordered a third season of What We Do in the Shadows.
- The dark comedy series was created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clements.
- Season two is currently airing on FX and Hulu with a season finale scheduled for June 10th.
