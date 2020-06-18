Hulu Renews Adult Comedies “Solar Opposites” and “Crossing Swords”

Hulu has picked up additional seasons of their hit adult comedies, Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords.

What’s happening:

Hulu has renewed two of their original adult animated comedies, Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords for additional seasons. Both shows debuted on the streamer this spring.

Solar Opposites, which was initially given a two-season order, has been picked up for a 12-episode third season.

Crossing Swords has been renewed for a 10-episode second season.

has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. The main vocal cast for both series will return for the new seasons of their respective shows.

Solar Opposites

“Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”

Cast:

Justin Roiland

Thomas Middleditch

Sean Giambrone

Mary Mack

Executive produced and written by:

Justin Roiland

Mike McMahan

Josh Bycel

Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.

Crossing Swords

“Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

Cast:

Nicholas Hoult

Adam Ray

Tara Strong

Tony Hale

Luke Evans

Seth Green

Alanna Ubach

Adam Pally

Yvette Nicole Brown

Maya Erskine

Breckin Meyer

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Creative team:

Tom Root returns as writer, executive producer

John Harvatine IV returns as director, executive producer

Crossing Swords is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Sony Pictures Television for Hulu.

