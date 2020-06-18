Hulu Renews Adult Comedies “Solar Opposites” and “Crossing Swords”

Hulu has picked up additional seasons of their hit adult comedies, Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords.
- Hulu has renewed two of their original adult animated comedies, Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords for additional seasons. Both shows debuted on the streamer this spring.
- Solar Opposites, which was initially given a two-season order, has been picked up for a 12-episode third season.
- Crossing Swords has been renewed for a 10-episode second season.
- The main vocal cast for both series will return for the new seasons of their respective shows.
Solar Opposites
- “Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.”
Cast:
- Justin Roiland
- Thomas Middleditch
- Sean Giambrone
- Mary Mack
Executive produced and written by:
- Justin Roiland
- Mike McMahan
- Josh Bycel
- Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.
Crossing Swords
- “Patrick is a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle however his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”
Cast:
- Nicholas Hoult
- Adam Ray
- Tara Strong
- Tony Hale
- Luke Evans
- Seth Green
- Alanna Ubach
- Adam Pally
- Yvette Nicole Brown
- Maya Erskine
- Breckin Meyer
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
Creative team:
- Tom Root returns as writer, executive producer
- John Harvatine IV returns as director, executive producer
- Crossing Swords is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Sony Pictures Television for Hulu.
