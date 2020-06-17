Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2020

Hulu has announced their new content for July, including new originals like Palm Springs and Into the Dark: The Current Occupant, three exclusive films, and tons of library additions including classics like West Side Story and The Color Purple. Not a Hulu subscriber? You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

Palm Springs – Streaming July 10th

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant – Streaming July 17th

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

Hulu Exclusives

The Whistlers – Streaming July 2nd

In The Whistlers, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

The Weekend – Streaming July 15th

When a down on her luck comedian's (Sasheer Zamata, Saturday Night Live) vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue.

The Assistant – Streaming July 20th

The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner, Ozark), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

New On Hulu for July

July 1st

Movies

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin' (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil's Candy (2017)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

TV Shows

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

July 2

Movies

The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

Movies

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

July 5

TV Shows

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8

TV Shows

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9

TV Shows

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 10

Movies

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

TV Shows

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11

Movies

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13

Movies

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15

Movies

The Weekend (2019)

TV Shows

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

July 17

Movies

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20

The Assistant (2019)

July 21

Movies

The Last Full Measure (2019)

TV Shows

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 22

Movies

Bolt (2008)

July 26

Movies

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

TV Shows

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

July 28

TV Shows

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

July 29

TV Shows

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 30

Movies

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

TV Shows

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 31

TV Shows

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Last Chance to Watch

Here's what's leaving Hulu on July 31st

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Constantine (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Graduate (1967)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

The Skull (1965)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne's World 2 (1993)

