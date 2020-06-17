Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2020

by | Jun 17, 2020 3:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Hulu has announced their new content for July, including new originals like Palm Springs and Into the Dark: The Current Occupant, three exclusive films, and tons of library additions including classics like West Side Story and The Color Purple. Not a Hulu subscriber? You can save money when you bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu Originals

Palm Springs – Streaming July 10th

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant – Streaming July 17th

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he's the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

Hulu Exclusives

The Whistlers – Streaming July 2nd

In The Whistlers, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

The Weekend – Streaming July 15th

When a down on her luck comedian's (Sasheer Zamata, Saturday Night Live) vacation plans are interrupted by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showing up, old feelings resurface and shenanigans ensue.

The Assistant – Streaming July 20th

The Assistant follows one day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner, Ozark), a recent college graduate and aspiring film producer, who has recently landed her dream job as a junior assistant to a powerful entertainment mogul. Her day is much like any other assistant’s – making coffee, changing the paper in the copy machine, ordering lunch, arranging travel, taking phone messages, onboarding a new hire. But as Jane follows her daily routine, she, and we, grow increasingly aware of the abuse that insidiously colors every aspect of her work day, an accumulation of degradations against which Jane decides to take a stand, only to discover the true depth of the system into which she has entered.

New On Hulu for July

July 1st

Movies

  • 12 and Holding (2006)
  • 2001 Maniacs (2005)
  • 52 Pick-Up (1986)
  • A Bridge Too Far (1977)
  • A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
  • A Kid Like Jake (2018)
  • A Mighty Wind (2003)
  • A Storks Journey (2017)
  • An Eye for a Eye (1966)
  • The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
  • The Bellboy (1960)
  • Beloved (2012)
  • Best In Show (2000)
  • Between Us (2017)
  • Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
  • Birdwatchers (2010)
  • Boogie Woogie (2010)
  • The Bounty (1984)
  • Brokedown Palace (1998)
  • Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
  • Bug (1975)
  • Buried (2010)
  • Cadaver (2009)
  • California Dreamin' (2009)
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
  • Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
  • The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
  • Change of Plans (2010)
  • Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
  • Cinderfella (1960)
  • Citizen Soldier (2016)
  • The Client (1994)
  • Cold War (2012)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • Cortex (2008)
  • The Cured (2018)
  • Danger Close (2019)
  • Dark Touch (2013)
  • Day Night Day Night (2007)
  • The Devil's Candy (2017)
  • The Devil's Rejects (2005)
  • Dheepan (2016)
  • Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
  • Downhill Racer (1969)
  • The Edukators (2005)
  • Eloise's Lover (2009)
  • Exorcismus (2011)
  • The Eye (2008)
  • The Eye 2 (2005)
  • Father of My Children (2010)
  • Filth & Wisdom (2008)
  • Flashback (1990)
  • The Flat (2012)
  • Footloose (1984)
  • For Your Consideration (2006)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
  • The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
  • Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
  • Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
  • Furlough (2018)
  • Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
  • Grizzly Man     (2005)
  • Hateship, Loveship (2014)
  • Hornet's Nest (2014)
  • Hot Rod (2007)
  • House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
  • The House That Jack Built (2018)
  • The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
  • Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
  • Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
  • The Last Mistress (2008)
  • Len and Company (2016)
  • Liar, Liar (1997)
  • Love Songs (2008)
  • The Man from London (2009)
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
  • March of the Penguins (2005)
  • Mary Shelley (2018)
  • Match (2015)
  • Moonstruck (1987)
  • My Cousin Vinny (1992)
  • The Necessities of Life (2009)
  • Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
  • Nights and Weekends (2009)
  • The Ninth Gate (2000)
  • Norma Rae (1979)
  • The Patsy (1964)
  • Phase IV (1974)
  • Polisse (2012)
  • Poseidon (2006)
  • Post Grad (2007)
  • PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
  • Rabbit Hole (2011)
  • Rebel in the Rye (2017)
  • Right at Your Door (2007)
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
  • Room of Death (2008)
  • Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
  • The Shock Doctrine (2010)
  • The Shrine (2011)
  • Sliver (1993)
  • Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • Spiderhole (2011)
  • Spring Forward (2000)
  • Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
  • Sugar Hill (1994)
  • Sunset Strip (1999)
  • Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
  • Tank 432 (2016)
  • The Tenant (1976)
  • Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
  • Things to Come (2016)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • Three Blind Mice (2009)
  • Three Musketeers (2011)
  • Trapped Model (2019)
  • The Trip (2011)
  • The Trip to Italy (2014)
  • The Trip to Spain (2017)
  • Trishna (2012)
  • Trivial (2007)
  • The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
  • Waiting for Guffman (1997)
  • Waiting Room (2008)
  • We Are What We Are (2011)
  • We Have Pope (2012)
  • The Weather Man (2005)
  • The Wedding Planner (2001)
  • West Side Story (1961)
  • When A Man Comes Home (2010)

TV Shows

  • 1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
  • 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
  • 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
  • BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
  • Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
  • Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
  • Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
  • Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
  • Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
  • Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
  • Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
  • House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
  • Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
  • Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
  • Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
  • Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
  • Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
  • Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
  • Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
  • Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
  • Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
  • The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
  • The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
  • The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
  • The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
  • The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
  • Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
  • UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
  • UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
  • Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
  • Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
  • Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

July 2

Movies

  • The Whistlers (2020)

July 3

Movies

  • I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
  • To The Stars (2019)

July 5

TV Shows

  • Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

July 8    

TV Shows

  • BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 9    

TV Shows

  • Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 10    

Movies

  • Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

TV Shows

  • Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
  • CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
  • Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 11    

Movies

  • China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
  • Horses (2002)
  • The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

July 13    

Movies

  • My Scientology Movie (2015)
  • The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 15    

Movies

  • The Weekend (2019)

TV Shows

  • Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
  • Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
  • Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
  • Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

July 17    

Movies

  • Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

July 19

Movies

  • Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 20

  • The Assistant (2019)

July 21

Movies

  • The Last Full Measure (2019)

TV Shows

  • Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

July 22

Movies

  • Bolt (2008)

July 26

Movies

  • 2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

July 27

Movies

  • Good Deeds (2012)

TV Shows

  • Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

July 28

TV Shows

  • Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

July 29

TV Shows

  • Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
  • Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 30

Movies

  • Bull (2019)
  • The Flood (2019)

TV Shows

  • In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

July 31

TV Shows

  • Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
  • A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Last Chance to Watch

Here's what's leaving Hulu on July 31st

  • A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Billy the Kid (2013)
  • The Chumscrubber     (2005)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
  • Diary of a Hitman (1991)
  • The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
  • Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
  • Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
  • The Graduate (1967)
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • Lady in a Cage (1964)
  • Men With Brooms (2002)
  • Moll Flanders (1996)
  • Mutant Species (1995)
  • Planet 51 (2009)
  • Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
  • The Skull (1965)
  • Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)
  • Soul Food (1997)
  • Sprung (1997)
  • Tamara (2006)
  • Tank Girl (1995)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Universal Soldier (1992)
  • Wayne's World 2 (1993)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend