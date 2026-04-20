Mattel Gives First Look at New "Toy Story 5" Items as Part of Roundup Reveal Week

Yee-haw! The first batch of new items for the upcoming movie are here!

After announcing that product reveals for Toy Story 5 would kick off today, Disney and Pixar are making good on that promise, highlighting upcoming items from Mattel.

What's Happening:

As Toy Story 5's June release day races closer, this week, we're getting a look at several of the merchandise tie-ins that will accompany the new film, in a promo Disney is calling "Roundup Reveal Week."

First up are items from the iconic brand Mattel.

This collection is said to draw inspiration from the film's motifs and Bonnie’s playtime adventures, embracing the "toys meet tech” theme.

For example, the Toy Story 5 Playscale Interactables offer more connected play experiences.

Fans can find figures equipped with signature phrases as well as the ability to recognize and interact with one another.

Characters featured in this line include: Woody Buzz Lightyear Jessie Lilypad Forky



Meanwhile, there's also a Giddy-Up Bullseye RC, which integrates with the Playscale system.

This allows kids to place Woody, Jessie, or Buzz Lightyear in the saddle for a remote-control ride that includes sound, motion, and character-driven movement.

Check out some of the other highlights of this Mattel Toy Story 5 collection:

Critter Talk Jessie Feature Figure

Running Woody Feature Figure

Ultimate Action Woody

Ultimate Action Buzz Lightyear

Blaze's Pet Pig

Space Ranger Laser Gauntlet

Toy Story 5 UNO

Hot Wheels Silver Series Toy Story 5

Character Plush

GINORMOUS Toy Story 5 Bullseye

What is a Wedding?

Lil' Partner Bullseye

Small Stars

Hot Wheels Superstar Speeders Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear’s Star Command Adventure Track Set

PlayScale Ragdoll Edition

Toy Story 5 Multipack

Hot Wheels Superstar Speeders Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear Launcher

Woody and Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Toy Story 5 hits theatres June 19.

Ahead of that, stay tuned for more fun during "Roundup Reveal Week."

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