Mattel Gives First Look at New "Toy Story 5" Items as Part of Roundup Reveal Week
Yee-haw! The first batch of new items for the upcoming movie are here!
After announcing that product reveals for Toy Story 5 would kick off today, Disney and Pixar are making good on that promise, highlighting upcoming items from Mattel.
What's Happening:
- As Toy Story 5's June release day races closer, this week, we're getting a look at several of the merchandise tie-ins that will accompany the new film, in a promo Disney is calling "Roundup Reveal Week."
- First up are items from the iconic brand Mattel.
- This collection is said to draw inspiration from the film's motifs and Bonnie’s playtime adventures, embracing the "toys meet tech” theme.
- For example, the Toy Story 5 Playscale Interactables offer more connected play experiences.
- Fans can find figures equipped with signature phrases as well as the ability to recognize and interact with one another.
- Characters featured in this line include:
- Woody
- Buzz Lightyear
- Jessie
- Lilypad
- Forky
- Meanwhile, there's also a Giddy-Up Bullseye RC, which integrates with the Playscale system.
- This allows kids to place Woody, Jessie, or Buzz Lightyear in the saddle for a remote-control ride that includes sound, motion, and character-driven movement.
- Check out some of the other highlights of this Mattel Toy Story 5 collection:
Critter Talk Jessie Feature Figure
Running Woody Feature Figure
Ultimate Action Woody
Ultimate Action Buzz Lightyear
Blaze's Pet Pig
Space Ranger Laser Gauntlet
Toy Story 5 UNO
Hot Wheels Silver Series Toy Story 5
Character Plush
GINORMOUS Toy Story 5 Bullseye
What is a Wedding?
Lil' Partner Bullseye
Small Stars
Hot Wheels Superstar Speeders Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear’s Star Command Adventure Track Set
PlayScale Ragdoll Edition
Toy Story 5 Multipack
Hot Wheels Superstar Speeders Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear Launcher
Woody and Hi-Tech Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue
- Toy Story 5 hits theatres June 19.
- Ahead of that, stay tuned for more fun during "Roundup Reveal Week."
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