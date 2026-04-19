Get Ready for a Week of "Toy Story 5" Merchandise Collabs with Roundup Reveal Week
Let's be real - we're expecting one of them to be Mattel, but we don't know for sure.
Toy Story 5 is on approach, and to celebrate there are some big merchandise collabs that are set to be revealed in the coming days.
What's Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studio's next movie, Toy Story 5, is getting ready to arrive in theaters everywhere in June, and with the fifth installment of the iconic franchise, you can bet there's going to be a lot of fun new merchandise.
- Starting on April 20, Disney Consumer Products will be celebrating the new movie with daily product reveals and teasers spotlighting Toy Story collaborations with fan-favorite global brands.
- Dubbed "Roundup Reveal Week," the reveals will span everything from toys and collectibles to apparel and accessories. It will all take place on social media handles like @Pixar and @DisneyStyle, but we'll also be keeping track of the all the big announcements and teases here at Laughing Place so stay tuned!
The Coming Fifth Entry:
- It's toys vs. tech when Toy Story 5 arrives, promising some villainous intentions when Lilypad arrives in Bonnie's room, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she gets there.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.