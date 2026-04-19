Get Ready for a Week of "Toy Story 5" Merchandise Collabs with Roundup Reveal Week

Let's be real - we're expecting one of them to be Mattel, but we don't know for sure.

Toy Story 5 is on approach, and to celebrate there are some big merchandise collabs that are set to be revealed in the coming days.

What's Happening:

Pixar Animation Studio's next movie, Toy Story 5, is getting ready to arrive in theaters everywhere in June, and with the fifth installment of the iconic franchise, you can bet there's going to be a lot of fun new merchandise.

Starting on April 20, Disney Consumer Products will be celebrating the new movie with daily product reveals and teasers spotlighting Toy Story collaborations with fan-favorite global brands.

Dubbed "Roundup Reveal Week," the reveals will span everything from toys and collectibles to apparel and accessories. It will all take place on social media handles like @Pixar and @DisneyStyle, but we'll also be keeping track of the all the big announcements and teases here at Laughing Place so stay tuned!

The Coming Fifth Entry: