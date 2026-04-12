New Name of "Up"-Themed Swings Coming to Disney Adventure World Revealed
The new attraction will blend seamlessly into the new Adventure Way
Disney Adventure World has revealed the new name of their upcoming swings attraction themed to Pixar's Up.
What's Happening:
- While the new Disney Adventure World and Adventure Way have already debuted to guests late last month, we're still eagerly waiting on the promised swing ride themed to Pixar's Up.
- Now, Disneyland Paris has shared the new name of the attraction: Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings!
- Set to open in 2027, the new attraction will mark a new milestone in the transformation of Disney Adventure World and will complement the themed gardens of Adventure Way.
- Located in Adventure Way just opposite Raiponce Tangled Spin, construction of Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings attraction is well under way. The name references the Wilderness Explorers, the club of young adventurers that Russell belongs to in the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Up.
- In the attraction's story, guests are invited to join this adventure and earn the 'Aviation' badge, immersing themselves in the world of the animated film Up and its unforgettable soundtrack, all while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding area.
- This family-friendly experience will offer a new take on the 'flying chair carousel', an iconic attraction in traditional theme parks for over a century. At Disneyland Paris, the carousel will offer 64 places on 48 chairs, with several 'duo' chairs inviting guests to ride in pairs. As it spins, the dome above tilts, intensifying the feeling of flight and bringing dynamic movement to Adventure Way.
- The attraction's architecture and queue will blend Art Nouveau and industrial touches, such as wrought-iron arches evoking characters from the film, as well as balloon and cloud motifs. With these design touches, Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will fit seamlessly into the world of Adventure Way.
- At the top of the attraction, visitors will spy a golden spike representing Carl and Ellie's famous house, echoing Pascal's silhouette perched on the roof of Raiponce Tangled Spin!
- The Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings will celebrate the adventurous spirit of Russell, Carl, Ellie, and other friends from Up. The queue, organized into four zones representing key moments from the film, will feature decorative banners and iconic props, including Carl's childhood aviator helmet and goggles, as well as Ellie's adventure book.
- The attraction will be at the heart of a new themed garden inspired by Up, where guests can stroll and explore a lush, plant-filled world before setting off again to discover the immersive worlds of Disney Adventure World.
- The new attraction is slated to open in 2027.
The Source Material:
- While animal shaped seats were scrapped at a similar ride at Disney's California Adventure (in the form of bees), it would have been cool to channel a memorable moment from the Pixar film that saw numerous dogs flying tiny aircraft.
- Likely overlooked since more folks remember the love story between Carl and Ellie (the bulk of which took place in the first 12 minutes of the film), or Russell the Wilderness explorer.
- The 2009 film is widely considered one of Pixar's most emotional, yet imaginative movies. In it, we follow Carl Fredricksen in his elder years, fulfilling a lifelong dream (shared by himself and his late wife) to get to Paradise Falls - after local construction and redevelopment is threatening the demolition of their home. As part of the effort to save his house, he has attached thousands of balloons (Carl being a balloon vendor) to the home, lifting it --- up ---- and flying into the sky, with an inadvertent passenger in the form of Wilderness Explorer Russell, who is trying to earn each of his badges.
- From there, we end up on an adventurous journey that crosses his path with Dug - a talking dog, a rare and colorful bird dubbed Kevin, and a villainous other airborne explorer - Charles Muntz - and his pack of flying dogs.
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