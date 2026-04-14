"Cars: Lightning Racers" First-Look Image and Returning Cast Revealed for Upcoming Disney Jr. Show

Fans of Pixar's Cars universe have been looking forward to the spinoff Disney Jr. animated series Cars: Lightning Racers since it was announced last summer. Well now we've gotten a first look at the show and learned some additional information about which voice cast members will be returning for more adventures in Radiator Springs.

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What's happening:

Via an exclusive story in Variety today, Disney Jr. and Pixar Animation Studios have revealed a first-look image for their upcoming new series Cars: Lightning Racers.

The image depicts more cartoonish versions of familiar characters from Pixar's Cars franchise, including Tow Mater and Lightning McQueen. They are joined by two new characters as well-- one being a monster truck named Miles and one a sportier drag-racer called Pipes.

Additional cast members from the Cars movies were also announced to be returning for Cars: Lightning Racers. Bonnie Hunt will be back as Sally, Jennifer Lewis will voice Flo, Guido Quaroni is returning as Guido, Lloyd Sherr is once again Fillmore, Michael Wallis is playing Sheriff again, and Paul Dooley is still Sarge. They join Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Tow Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramon, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks, and John Ratzenberger as Mack, who were all previously announced as voices in the show.New voice cast members will include Leah Lewis from Pixar's Elemental as the above-pictured Pipes, Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel Rivals) as Miles, and Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC's Abbott Elementary as another fresh character called Ms. Blinker... might she be a school bus?

Cars: Lightning Racers is not expected to debut until 2027 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.

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