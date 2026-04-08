Race Over to Disney Store for Blind Box Disney Wishables Plush from "Cars"

Collect your favorites, or if you're really into "Cars," try for the whole set!

The latest trend in collectible merchandise is blind boxes and micro plush, and fortunately, Disney Store has found a way to combine both with their Wishables series. This month, the featured characters are from Pixar’s Cars, giving fans 5 new pals to acquire.

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What’s Happening:

The latest wave of Disney Wishables have arrived at Disney Store with Cars as the theme. The miniature pals have already surfaced at the Parks, but now, guests at home can shop the collection without having to go on vacation.

Five colorful vehicles from the film are part of the blind box series including: Lightning McQueen Sally Carrera Tow Mater Fillmore Doc Hudson

The plush come packaged in a hexagonal box with “Wishables” artwork and images of each character in the set. You won’t know which plush you get until you open the box!

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Cars will be available at Disney Store on April 6. They measure 5 1/2-inches tall and sell for $17.99 each.

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush – Cars – Micro | Disney Store

*Please note: Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

$15 Stoney Clover Lane Patches When you Buy 2+

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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