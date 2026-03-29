Photos: Browse the Shelves of Disneyland's Emporium with Merchandise that Grabbed Our Attention

While visiting Disneyland, we were able to pop in to the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. and check out the park merchandise that can be picked up. Here are some of our favorite new and recent items that caught our attention.

First up, we have some varsity style zip-up hoodies that feature the resort name alongside different characters. We found Tigger, a Stormtrooper, Mickey Mouse, and a generic castle design featuring blue sleeves.

It's been a long time since we've seen dedicated tank tops at a Disney Parks gift shop, but we found some here. We found a white one featuring Grumpy with black lining, a red (again with black lining) featuring Baymax and Big Hero 6 iconography, and a yellow one featuring Winnie the Pooh, featuring a brown lining.

A pair of ballcaps also caught our attention, one featuring "Disneyland" and characters represented in each letter, and another featuring favorite food items and other park-based symbols. This one however, is not Disneyland specific. In fact, it's nowhere specific, instead being branded with "Disney Parks" in lieu of the destination you yourself visited and acquired the hat.

Various parks keychains also grabbed our eye, including some destination specific items (DLR=Disneyland Resort) and other shimmering goodness featuring park cupcakes and mouse-ear headbands.

Of course anything that says "New Arrival" will get our attention, underneath holding a number of Cars Land-based Disney Wishables blind boxes.

One of the blind boxes can even contain Mater, who is on display nearby.

To head to Disneyland yourself to check out all the goodies at the Emporium and throughout the resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!