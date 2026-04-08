"Toy Story" Battle Royale: Buzz Lightyear, Emperor Zurg, and More Heading to Fortnite
There's a Battle Bus in my boot!
You’ve got a friend in Fortnite, as Toy Story cosmetics make their way to the game’s in-game store.
What’s Happening:
- Just following the release of Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Buff Perry, Fortnite will be adding another Disney enemy duo from Pixar’s Toy Story.
- Announced on X, Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg will be joining the battle on April 10th as new cosmetic skins.
- The teaser shared a brief look at both the characters, which are also expected to arrive with specific back bling and pickaxes.
- In addition to the skins, the Epic Games’ multi-player experience is also releasing a new vehicle skin and sidekick inspired by the film series.
- Soon, players will be able to run around accompanied by one of the adorable Little Green Men, which should arrive with their classic quips as you fight your way through matches.
- For those looking to traverse the Battle Royale Island in style, a new Pizza Planet Delivery Truck vehicle skin will debut alongside the other cosmetics.
- In the meantime, make sure you pick up Dr. Doofenshmirts and Buff Perry before they leave the Item Shop.
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