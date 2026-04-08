"Toy Story" Battle Royale: Buzz Lightyear, Emperor Zurg, and More Heading to Fortnite

There's a Battle Bus in my boot!

You’ve got a friend in Fortnite, as Toy Story cosmetics make their way to the game’s in-game store.

What’s Happening:

Just following the release of Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Buff Perry, Fortnite will be adding another Disney enemy duo from Pixar’s Toy Story.

Announced on X, Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg will be joining the battle on April 10th as new cosmetic skins.

Classic Rivals and good vibes are dropping in the Shop this week! pic.twitter.com/3w0APQbfp9 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 8, 2026

The teaser shared a brief look at both the characters, which are also expected to arrive with specific back bling and pickaxes.

In addition to the skins, the Epic Games’ multi-player experience is also releasing a new vehicle skin and sidekick inspired by the film series.

Soon, players will be able to run around accompanied by one of the adorable Little Green Men, which should arrive with their classic quips as you fight your way through matches.

For those looking to traverse the Battle Royale Island in style, a new Pizza Planet Delivery Truck vehicle skin will debut alongside the other cosmetics.

In the meantime, make sure you pick up Dr. Doofenshmirts and Buff Perry before they leave the Item Shop.

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