Endgame Returns: Fortnite's 2019 Marvel Game Mode Arrives Next Month

Marvel is taking over Fortnite in a big way, as the popular Avengers: Endgame game mode is set to return as a part of Fortnite OG.

What’s Happening:

While there has been no shortage of Marvel content on Fortnite over the past 6 years, a popular game mode released back in 2019 is set to make a superhero return next month.

Teased on Fortnite’s X account, an image showcasing a character carrying Captain America’s shield with the text “Whatever it takes” and the date April 3rd, 2026.

Whatever it takes.

April 3, 2026 pic.twitter.com/IVMNi3s1K9 — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 29, 2026

Returning as a part of OG Chapter 1: Season 8, Endgame is a team based game allowing players to take on the role of an Avenger or one of Thanos’ allies.

The objective was for the heroes to collect and destroy the six Infinity Stones, while Thanos’ team tried to stop them.

While Fortnite brought back a similar game mode with Day of Doom during Fortnite: Absolute Doom, fans criticized the gamemode’s uneven preference for the Doom team.

For fans who missed the Fortnite craze of Avengers: Endgame, this is a great way to try out one of the game’s classic Marvel offerings.

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