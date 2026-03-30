Endgame Returns: Fortnite's 2019 Marvel Game Mode Arrives Next Month
The offering returns as part of Fortnite OG Chapter 1: Season 8.
Marvel is taking over Fortnite in a big way, as the popular Avengers: Endgame game mode is set to return as a part of Fortnite OG.
What’s Happening:
- While there has been no shortage of Marvel content on Fortnite over the past 6 years, a popular game mode released back in 2019 is set to make a superhero return next month.
- Teased on Fortnite’s X account, an image showcasing a character carrying Captain America’s shield with the text “Whatever it takes” and the date April 3rd, 2026.
- Returning as a part of OG Chapter 1: Season 8, Endgame is a team based game allowing players to take on the role of an Avenger or one of Thanos’ allies.
- The objective was for the heroes to collect and destroy the six Infinity Stones, while Thanos’ team tried to stop them.
- While Fortnite brought back a similar game mode with Day of Doom during Fortnite: Absolute Doom, fans criticized the gamemode’s uneven preference for the Doom team.
- For fans who missed the Fortnite craze of Avengers: Endgame, this is a great way to try out one of the game’s classic Marvel offerings.
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