No Chance, No Way! Hercules is Headed to Fortnite

In a continuation of the massive partnership between Fortnite and Disney, the popular video game is teasing the addition of content inspired by Hercules.

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to go from “Zero to Hero” on the popular online video game Fortnite? Well, it’s looking like you’ll soon be able to do just that.

In a new teaser shared to Instagram, Fortnite is showing off a Greek vase featuring artwork of Hercules, hinting that Hercules-inspired content is headed to the popular multiplayer game.

With a simple caption of “no one braver,” soon fans will be able to add Disney’s take on the popular demi-god to their locker.

No information on when this collaboration is gonna launch has been shared, but we imagine it won’t be long until you can “Go the Distance” for a Victory Royale as Hercules.

Fortnite and Disney to Continue:

Despite a massive round of layoffs and a $500 million budget cut, Disney and Epic Games are committed to bringing immersive experiences to Fortnite.

The partnership, which was established back in 2024, will continue the countless additions to the popular game and add immersive experiences inspired by popular Disney franchises.

Epic recently added tools enabling creators to design their own Star Wars experiences inside Fortnite, so it’s looking like there is still plenty of magic heading to Fortnite.

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