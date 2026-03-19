Star Wars Tools Now Live for Fortnite Developers to Build Custom Islands

Creators can now design their own Star Wars experiences in Fortnite using new UEFN tools, characters, and gameplay features.

The Force is officially in the hands of Fortnite creators, and the galaxy just got a whole lot bigger.

What’s Happening:

In a major crossover moment for gaming and one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment, Fortnite developers can now build their own Star Wars experiences using brand-new tools available in Unreal Editor for Fortnite and Fortnite Creative. For the first time ever, fans and creators alike can design fully immersive Star Wars-inspired islands, complete with legendary characters, vehicles, and cinematic gameplay features.

This new toolkit marks one of the most expansive IP integrations Fortnite has ever offered. Developers can jump in with four ready-made starter islands inspired by iconic planets like Hoth, Tatooine, and Nevarro, or start from scratch using new flat grid templates.

From there, it’s all about creativity. With Niagara-powered visual effects, creators can stage massive space battles, hyperspace jumps, or cinematic duels that feel straight out of the films. Add in themed galleries featuring locations like the Death Star and Tatooine Cantina.

To help creators get started quickly, Epic has introduced three powerful templates: Lightsabers and Force Powers Template – Customize lightsabers and wield abilities like Push, Heal, and Mind Trick. Team Conquest Template – Build large-scale battles set on Tatooine with advanced spawning systems. Narrative and Roleplaying Template – Craft story-driven experiences inside immersive environments like a cantina.



These tools allow creators to move beyond traditional gameplay and into storytelling, roleplay, and large-scale multiplayer experiences.

No Star Wars experience would be complete without its heroes and villains. Creators can bring characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, and Princess Leia directly into their islands.

Vehicles like X-wings, TIE Fighters, and N-1 Starfighters take gameplay to the skies, while ground combat gets a boost with tanks and turrets. Players can also equip over 25 iconic weapons, including character-specific lightsabers and blasters.

From the legendary Star Wars Main Theme to “The Imperial March,” creators can give their islands that unmistakable galactic feeling.

Beyond assets, the real game-changer is customization. Developers can now design unique lightsabers, choosing blade colors, hilts, and effects, and assign Force powers independently, opening the door for entirely new gameplay styles.

The new Hero device allows players to transform into powerful characters like Emperor Palpatine or Chewbacca, each with their own abilities. Meanwhile, upgrades like the Mandalorian’s jetpack now support full omnidirectional flight with combat capabilities. Add in Star Wars-themed UI updates and fonts, and the immersion goes even deeper.

Starting May 1, creators can publish their Star Wars islands through the Fortnite Creator Portal, with a dedicated Star Wars Game Collection page launching in Discover. These islands will also be eligible for additional promotion, including Epic’s Picks.

However, there are a few important details: creators must be enrolled in the Fortnite Developer Program, follow Star Wars brand guidelines, and share 20% of engagement payouts with The Walt Disney Company.

This collaboration represents more than just new content; it’s a shift in how major franchises can live inside games. By giving creators the tools, Fortnite is turning players into storytellers, directors, and world-builders within one of the most beloved universes of all time.

Whether you want to recreate iconic battles or invent entirely new stories in a galaxy far, far away… the Force is now yours to wield.

More Fortnite News: