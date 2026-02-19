Stackable Accessories: Fortnite Adding Tsum Tsum Cosmetics This Week

Check out the three new backbling options!

The popular mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum is coming to Fortnite with a new line of cosmetics.

What’s Happening:

The popular game Fortnite and Disney have been partnering together to bring epic collaborations to fans all around the world.

In addition to the massive in-game experiences in development and a special Disneyland Game Rush island, Fortnite has brought many Disney characters to life through in-game cosmetics.

In a freshly revealed video shared to X, Fortnite showed off brand new cosmetics inspired by the hit mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum.

The bean-shaped plushies derive from the arcade and mobile game of the same name, and launched in Japan in 2013.

Derived from the word “tsumu,” meaning to stack, the rectangular plushies made their way to the US in 2014, and sold 1.8 million by the same year.

By 2019, the franchise and merchandise line had grossed over $2.5 billion and spawned a full scale game for the Nintendo Switch.

Well, now Tsum Tsum plushies are arriving in Fortnite in the form of Backbling.

Launching on February 22nd, fans can pick up the Disney Tsum Tsum bundle, which will include backpack versions of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

No information on pricing has been released as of today, but keep your eye out on the in-game Fortnite store on February 22nd.

Fortnite is a free-to-play, multi-player, online game available on major gaming consoles and PC.

In-game purchases are optional.

Read More Video Games: