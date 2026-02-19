Stackable Accessories: Fortnite Adding Tsum Tsum Cosmetics This Week

The popular mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum is coming to Fortnite with a new line of cosmetics. 

What’s Happening:

  • The popular game Fortnite and Disney have been partnering together to bring epic collaborations to fans all around the world. 
  • In addition to the massive in-game experiences in development and a special Disneyland Game Rush island, Fortnite has brought many Disney characters to life through in-game cosmetics. 
  • In a freshly revealed video shared to X, Fortnite showed off brand new cosmetics inspired by the hit mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum. 
  • The bean-shaped plushies derive from the arcade and mobile game of the same name, and launched in Japan in 2013. 
  • Derived from the word “tsumu,” meaning to stack, the rectangular plushies made their way to the US in 2014, and sold 1.8 million by the same year. 
  • By 2019, the franchise and merchandise line had grossed over $2.5 billion and spawned a full scale game for the Nintendo Switch. 
  • Well, now Tsum Tsum plushies are arriving in Fortnite in the form of Backbling.
  • Launching on February 22nd, fans can pick up the Disney Tsum Tsum bundle, which will include backpack versions of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

  • No information on pricing has been released as of today, but keep your eye out on the in-game Fortnite store on February 22nd.
  • Fortnite is a free-to-play, multi-player, online game available on major gaming consoles and PC. 
  • In-game purchases are optional. 

