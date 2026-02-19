Stackable Accessories: Fortnite Adding Tsum Tsum Cosmetics This Week
Check out the three new backbling options!
The popular mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum is coming to Fortnite with a new line of cosmetics.
What’s Happening:
- The popular game Fortnite and Disney have been partnering together to bring epic collaborations to fans all around the world.
- In addition to the massive in-game experiences in development and a special Disneyland Game Rush island, Fortnite has brought many Disney characters to life through in-game cosmetics.
- In a freshly revealed video shared to X, Fortnite showed off brand new cosmetics inspired by the hit mobile game and plushie line Tsum Tsum.
- The bean-shaped plushies derive from the arcade and mobile game of the same name, and launched in Japan in 2013.
- Derived from the word “tsumu,” meaning to stack, the rectangular plushies made their way to the US in 2014, and sold 1.8 million by the same year.
- By 2019, the franchise and merchandise line had grossed over $2.5 billion and spawned a full scale game for the Nintendo Switch.
- Well, now Tsum Tsum plushies are arriving in Fortnite in the form of Backbling.
- Launching on February 22nd, fans can pick up the Disney Tsum Tsum bundle, which will include backpack versions of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy.
- No information on pricing has been released as of today, but keep your eye out on the in-game Fortnite store on February 22nd.
- Fortnite is a free-to-play, multi-player, online game available on major gaming consoles and PC.
- In-game purchases are optional.
Read More Video Games:
- Unbreakable X-Men Revealed as First Team for "MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls"
- "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Video Game Gets New Gameplay Trailer During PlayStation State of Play
- Love Is In The Air: "Disney Dreamlight Valley" To Launch Special In-Game Event Celebrating Valentine's Day and Disney's Most Iconic Couples