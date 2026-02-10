Love Is In The Air: "Disney Dreamlight Valley" To Launch Special In-Game Event Celebrating Valentine's Day and Disney's Most Iconic Couples
Disney Dreamlight Valley is welcoming players to a special Valentine's Day event in the in-game world that kicks off tomorrow and runs through most of the month, featuring some of Disney's most iconic couples.
What’s Happening:
- Players of the popular game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, will soon be able to celebrate Valentine’s Day in-game with a special event.
- Starting on February 11 and running through February 25, players can compete in daily quests for some of the Valley’s most iconic sweethearts to earn exclusive rewards, from seasonal furniture to filters that are great for selfies.
- It’s all part of the Valley Valentines Event, which players can partake in by completing a daily quest each day to receive heart-shaped chocolates.
- The quests will be available in-game from Merlin, Remy, and Scrooge McDuck, along with a number of favorite Disney couples, including:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
- Anna and Kristoff
- Belle and The Beast
- EVE and WALL-E
- Flynn and Rapunzel
- Jasmine and Aladdin
- Lady and Tramp
- Prince Eric and Ariel
- Sally and Jack Skellington
- Simba and Nala
- After completing the quest, players will be rewarded with heart-shaped chocolates that can then be given as a gift to any character in the game to increase your Friendship level.
- Achievement rewards also include a Sparkling Hearts Photo Fame after completing the Cupid’s Vest Assistant achievement, and Red Valentine Petals after completing the Cupid’s Confections achievement.
- The event takes place in game from February 11 through February 25.
A Day In The Valley:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid game, set as a mix of a life-sim and an adventure game with quests, exploration, and activities featuring favorite Disney and Pixar characters.
- In the story, Dreamlight Valley was once an idyllic land, a place where our favorite characters lived in harmony - until The Forgetting. Night thorns grew across the land, and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical location. The hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle, and now it’s up to the game’s players to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley.
- This new Valentines Day event comes on the heels of a Winter Ball Update that launched back in December, which introduced characters from Cinderella into the game, as well as special holiday events.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is available at the Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Nintendo Switch, Steam, PS5 and PS4, Windows, XBOX One and XBOX Series X|S, and Microsoft Game Pass.
