"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" Video Game Gets New Gameplay Trailer During PlayStation State of Play

Race for your life in A Galaxy Far, Far Away...

Today during the PlayStation State of Play broadcast, Lucasfilm Games released a new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming racing video game Star Wars: Galactic Racer. Check out the trailer below.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm Games released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming video game Star Wars: Galactic Racer during today's PlayStation State of Play broadcast. You can watch the full trailer in the embedded video below.

Watch Star Wars: Galactic Racer - Official Gameplay Trailer:

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is being developed by newcomer Fuse Games and published by Secret Mode (Still Wakes the Deep) in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. It is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

The arcade-style racing game features both single-player and multiplayer modes.

It will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

