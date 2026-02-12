Photos / Video: Unboxing CU-28, the Second Action Figure in Disney Store's Star Wars Build-a-Droid Toy Series

TC-332 now has a head!
by , (Editor) |
A little over a month ago, I purchased the first of Disney's new Star Wars Build-a-Droid action figure series at Droid Depot in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland. For the second figure in the series I made my purchase through the official Disney Store website, and it arrived today in the mail. Let's take a look below.

  • Today I received the second Star Wars Build-a-Droid series figure in the mail: CU-28 from The Mandalorian season 3.

  • Laughing Place contributor Maxon Fabor was kind enough to edit together the following video of me unboxing CU-28.

  • This droid served as Magistrate Greef Karga's assistant on the planet Nevarro. When it was originally announced for this toy series, the protocol droid's name was CW-24 in homage to actor Carl Weathers and his passing in the year 2024. But now upon release it has been changed to CU-28.

  • CU-28 comes with the head of the blue protocol droid TC-332. The previous droid in the series, R5-K6, came with TC-332's torso.

  • Here's what TC-332 looks like so far with his head attached to his torso.

  • And here's a photo of CU-28 alongside R5-K6.

  • CU-28 came with a character card for the droid.

  • Both R5-K6 and CU-28 are now sold out at Disney Store and at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
  • The next droid in the series, QT-KT, will go on sale on Friday, March 6, at 8:00 AM.

